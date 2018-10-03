CLARK COUNTY—There is a chill in the air earlier in the day now. Potato harvest is well underway. Some school students have been out of school to help in the spud harvest. People are heading to the hills with their firewood permits.
Clark County school students celebrated Homecoming on Sept. 21 and 22. Royalty for Homecoming was: Queen Dulce Chavez and King Oscar Mendoza; Princess Delyna Lucas and Prince Aldo Acosta; Countess Carolyna Artega and Count Jonathan Perez; Duchess Andrea Acosta and Duke Emmanuel Marcial. The Warcats football team fought hard against the North Gem Cowboys, they lost with a score of 6-46.
Scratch for Education was Monday in Idaho Falls. Several of the Clark County educators took part.
The Science Department at CCHS has begun monthly STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) club meetings. Call the school district for more information. They welcome helpful input from the community.
A “Let’s Walk the World” Walk-a-Thon is taking place during the month of October. It is a Clark County School District community and cooperative program to earn money for the CCSD and the Mud Lake City Park. A recent school district newsletter states, “We are joining a challenge to walk an average of 10,000 steps a day during the month of October…Join the fun before the weather turns cold”. Teachers are encouraged to get their students outdoors to walk. Contact Sherry Locascio at the CCSD for more info.
Volleyball games continue for the Lady Bobcats and they will play in district tournaments beginning on October 18 in Idaho Falls. The junior high team has recently played against Watersprings, Leadore, and today at Swan Valley. Our varsity team has played against Watersprings, Rockland, and Leadore. Today they are playing in Rockland a district game that includes ShoBan. Upcoming games are Oct. 4 at Taylor Crossing, Oct. 6 with the varsity team playing at Butte County HS. Oct. 9 the varsity and junior high teams play at Lima.
The Warcats had a football game on Sept. 28. They took on the Mackay Miners in Mackay. Their next games are slated to be on October 12 at Shoban and October 19 with Rockland at the Idaho Falls Watersprings school.
State Teacher Inservice days this year are Oct. 4 and 5. School districts have their own in-service meetings and cooperative programs amongst educators in learning to keep up with the state standards for public education. Students do not go to school on those days in Idaho.
Elected officials in Idaho, known as the Idaho Association of Counties, had their Fall Conference in Boise the last week in September. Those in attendance from Clark County included the Coroner, Sheriff, Commissioners and Assessor.
Arlynn Horne, of Kilgore, attended the FANDOM comic convention in Pocatello. She said that it was filled with Sci-Fi authors, actors and even special effects people.
The Lyle Holyoak and John Clements families had a wood cutting day together. They went out to the Kilgore area.
Recent speakers at the Beaver Creek LDS Ward were Todd and Tyler Simmons and Wes Mickelsen.
Dubois Lions Club members have begun the annual Scholarship Calendar Drive. Volunteers are needed to help canvass Clark County. There will be a short meeting with training time for all who would like to help. It will be at Lion’s Hall in Dubois on Oct. 10 at 6p.m. Bonnie Stoddard is the calendar drive chairperson. Contact her for more info.
The Lions Club Peace Poster Contest is beginning. Requirements for the contest include being in the 11 to 12-year old category and the posters have to be submitted to the District Governor by Nov. 25.
On Oct. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the 69th Annual Lions Club Turkey Shoot will take place. It will be at the Dubois Community Center.
The Clark County Sheriff’s office notified me that now it is required for anyone applying for a new CDL to show a birth certificate or passport as well as a valid driver’s license. Driver’s training for our school district has come to conclusion for now. School driver’s training class was taught by Mr. Mike Knight and now Mr. Rusty Stewart is training to become a driver’s ed teacher. Mr. Orvin Jorgenson does the testing. For a person to get a valid license in Idaho now, a birth certificate and proof of residency is required.
A Clark County Community Conversation with the United Way and other partners is scheduled at the Dubois Community Center on Oct. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The publicity flyer for the event states “Join us for a dinner and discussion about the critical needs facing your community.”
Happy Birthday today to Pamela Jenkins, Taylor Ewing, Joe Mercurio, Scott Hope, Jon Farr, and T.J. Williams; Oct. 4- Tyler Myers, Laura King, Bryn Thompson, John Toler, Charles Wilson, Ashley Smith, Jodi Jeppesen, Danette Frederiksen, and MiChele Frederiksen Stefanic; Oct. 5 – Lisa Ward, Breanna Figueroa, Mattie Jo Hoggan, Joshua Grover, and Dean Shenton; Oct. 6 – Kingston Arthur, Tess Genetti, Paiton Martinez, Jon Maldonado, and Ed Mitchell; Oct. 7 – Leah Bass, Heather Dart, Lucian Williams, and John Galentine; Oct. 8– Antonio Sahig Aleman, Brian Crezee, Derrell Dickson, Sr., Kaia Sperl, and Cory Shifflett; Oct. 9 – Tristen Kidd, Nikell Hillman, Valeria Maxwell, and Samantha Farr.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to the following: Oct. 4 – Michael & Katie Jeppson; Oct. 5 – Dennis & Rita Eddins, and Reymudo & Maria Islas; Oct. 6 – Neil & Erin Wood; Oct. 7 – Ricardo & Lourdes Garcia; Oct. 9 – Ryan & Angie Sepulveda and Brad & Joann Pickering.