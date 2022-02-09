GARFIELD — Basketball in the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is underway for the youth (boys and girls). Contact leaders for the schedule.
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a youth (young men/young women) fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the church. There will be a spaghetti dinner served and a silent auction.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is holding a “Mom’s and Tots” activity from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the church. Waffles will be served at the activity on Feb. 15. Bring your favorite waffle topping.
The Garfield 1st Ward is having “Bring Your Own Craft” activities from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at the church. For the event on Feb. 15, bring your favorite waffle topping and come to make crafts and eat waffles. A quilt is on each week.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is doing humanitarian projects at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the church.
The Garfield 1st Ward has choir practice at 11:15 a.m. on Sundays in the Relief Society Room at the church.
Pickleball is being played at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Garfield Church. Equipment is provided. If you have questions, contact Joanne Hansen.
“Friend to Friend for Children” is a worldwide online event for children, their parents and Primary leaders. It will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19. The event can be viewed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center is in need of people to help tie quilts. There are quilt tops and supplies at the center to use to put together quilts. Quilts can be made at the center or taken home to do. It is located at 1415 North Gate Mile (by Fred Meyers) on Tuesdays/Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 3p.m.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 11 – Kim Butterfield and Rochelle Mertz; Feb. 13 – Cami Anderson and Kathy Wood; Feb. 14 – Emily Bennion; Feb. 15 – Joan Crossley
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.