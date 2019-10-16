LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to newlyweds, Joshua and Katelyn Thibault, who were married Oct. 11 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception was held in their honor that evening at The Venue Studios in Rigby. Katelyn is the daughter of Calvin and Kathleen Kinghorn. Out-of-town visitors included Katelyn’s aunt, Jill Jones and her husband Tim, and family from Romeo, Mich.
The Lewisville Book Club is reading “Insights from a Prophet’s Life,” by Sheri Dew, for the month of October. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the home of Cheryl Taylor.
The Lewisville LDS First Ward will have its Humanitarian Quilt Day at 10 a.m. Oct. 23. They will be having a potluck lunch. Those attending should bring something to share.
There will be a special Musical Fireside at the Idaho Falls LDS Temple Visitors’ Center, which will be held Oct. 27. It will feature pianist Nathan Madsen.
Happy Birthday this week to: Oct. 17 – Robert Taylor and Lee Hinckley; Oct. 18 – Kaleigh Squires and Gage Hayes; Oct. 19 – Don Madsen and David Ellsworth; Oct. 20 – Dorothy Ball, Hollie Cude and Koltun Hennefer; and Oct. 21 – Barbara Raymond.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, email at dhbarney@Q.com.