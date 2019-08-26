LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, starting at 10 a.m. They will be having a potluck lunch; those attending should bring something to share.
Congratulations to Kourtney Hennefer, daughter of Brandon and Liz Hennefer, who is engaged to be married. Her husband-to-be is Case Andrus, of Rexburg. He is the son of Troy Andrus and Jenn Straatman.
We welcome Michael and Morgan Birch and son, Boston (age 7 months) to Lewisville. Morgan is the daughter of Doug and Michell Walker. Michael is finishing up his degree at Utah Valley University, and Morgan is working at Teton Radiology in Idaho Falls. They will be living with Doug and Michell for awhile.
The Lewisville Second Ward is having a Ward Harvest Festival 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Menan Stake is holding a Self-Reliance Devotional at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Menan Stake Center. All adults and young adults in the stake are invited to attend.
The semi-annual Menan Stake Conference dates have been changed to Sept. 21 and 22. The Stake Choir will be participating in the conference. Practices will be held at 7 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15, at the Stake Center. All are encouraged to join in the choir.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts Aug. 30.
And — Summer is almost over. The children will be returning to school this week.
Happy Birthday today to Tyler Wilde. Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 29 – Karl Kinghorn and J.J. Davenport; Aug. 31 – Brian Meyers and Linda Linsenmann; Sept. 1 – Larry Reagle, Antonio Raya and Gary Clayton; and Sept. 2 – Debra Evans, Conner Weaver and Debbie Mitchell.
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.