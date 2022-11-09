LEWISVILLE — We are saddened at the passing of long-time Lewisville resident, Dennis “Red” Taylor, 79, on Nov. 1. The family will visit friends on Friday evening, Nov. 11, at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. See full obituary page 2.
LEWISVILLE — We are saddened at the passing of long-time Lewisville resident, Dennis “Red” Taylor, 79, on Nov. 1. The family will visit friends on Friday evening, Nov. 11, at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. See full obituary page 2.
The date of the Lewisville First Ward “Friendsgiving” Party has been changed to Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6:00 p.m. at the church.
Wayne and Heather Brown are grandparents. Their daughter, Hailey Savage and her husband, Taylor, of Idaho Falls, are the parents of a baby girl. She was born on Oct. 28, weighing eight pounds and measuring 21 inches long. Afton Brown is the proud great grandmother.
Colton and Julicia Selman welcomed their new baby girl. She surprised them, as she was born three weeks early, on Oct. 30. She weighed five pounds, nine ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
The Menan Stake will hold a Stake Young Women’s Leadership Meeting this evening, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Stake Center.
The Lewisville Book Club will be reading “Mr. Dickens and His Carol,” by Samantha Silva, for the month of November. The book club will meet to discuss the book Joyce and Loraine Windstrom’s home on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
The Lewisville First Ward Humanitarian committee has finished their quilt days for this year. Throughout the year, they have tied twelve twin and nineteen baby quilts, which have been donated to the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls.
Hunter Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, will be speaking in church at the Lewisville First Ward on Nov. 20, at 11:30 a.m. He is preparing to serve in the Philippines Urdaneta Mission.
Happy Birthday to Larry Drollinger, Macy Tanner, and Gracey Murdoch! Other birthdays this week include: Nov. 10 — Heidi Crane; Nov. 12 — Jessica Fletcher, Gary Kearsley, and Megan Petersen; Nov. 13 — Beverly Bramwell; Nov. 14 — Mark Williamson and Lee Miller; and Nov. 15 — Lori Drake, Payten Hollist, and Jesse Bemis.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com
