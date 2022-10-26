Hunters spend time in Clark County this season

DUBOIS — Allene Frederiksen of Spencer said, “There are hunters everywhere!” Our county population increases quite a bit during hunting season.
Tim Thomas of Dubois and other hunting guides stay busy with folks from other places who come to shoot their big game animals. Last week Candace and Roger LaFleur from Connecticut were in Clark County hunting for an elk. They have been here five years in a row with Tim Thomas as their guide. Although Roger did not bag an elk, they were happy for the road trip here. They were looking forward to visiting some Idaho landmarks before driving across country to their east coast home.
Beckham Cross of Dubois went hunting with his uncle Bud Holjensen of St. Anthony. He bagged a deer. Now Beckham and his family have deer meat for the winter. It was Beckham’s first hunting trip.
The Clark County Public Library is featuring a book series by Elise Gravel, Disgusting Critters, to gross out and engross (pun intended) young readers and trick-or-treaters to read. The series will be presented at the library on Halloween Day. Library Director Brenda Laird said there will be grotesque treats including “cockroaches”, “head lice” and “spiders”, in keeping with the “disgusting critters” theme. She said the books are easy to read and will be a delight to readers. She encourages everyone to stop in to be a part of the gross party at the library. We have one of the best libraries in the west in Dubois.
As part of College Week, Clark County High School students traveled to Dillon, Montana on Oct. 19. There they toured Western Montana College. After their college tour, they got lost in the Beaverhead Corn Maze. Once they found the way out of there, the group headed to Lima, MT. The CCHS Bobcats took on the Lima Bears. It was a busy day for the Bobcats.
It is Red Ribbon Week in our Clark County schools. According to their website, Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. It is celebrated annually Oct. 23-31. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.” At our two school buildings students and staff are encouraged to wear various clothing items to remind them to stay drug free. Monday was “I’m RED-y to Say No to Drugs” by wearing as much red as possible. Tuesday was “Put a cap on drugs” with wearing of hats. Wednesday’s theme is “Team up against drugs” represented by wearing sports gear. Thursday’s theme “Follow your dreams and be drug free” allows students and all others at school to wear their pajamas!
Lindy Ross Elementary first grade teacher Ginger Ward was presented the Teacher of the Year award by the Dubois Lions Club. The honor plaque given to her was part of the local Lions Club celebration of 75 years as a Lions Club International charter club on Oct. 13.
Region 7 of the Behavior Health Board of Idaho Public Health had a meeting in Dubois on Oct. 21. The focus was to discuss resources for small communities in the area of mental health. School District 161 Superintendent Eileen Holden, school business manager Lisa Shenton and school counselor Dee Taylor attended the meetings that day.
Orvin Jorgensen of Dubois fell from a ladder on Sept. 21 in Parma, Idaho. He was helping his brother Wenden replace his roof. He broke his pelvis and had other injuries from the fall. After a stay in St. Al’s hospital in Boise and then their rehab facility, he is now continuing recuperation at his son Cory’s home in Idaho Falls. Orvin reported that he is healing, yet he will not be able to walk for a few more weeks. He uses a wheelchair and has lots of good help from his children.
Kevin Small of Medicine Lodge, who broke his pelvis and some ribs in a motor vehicle accident, is now out of the hospital. He is at home with a wheelchair for now. His wife Laurie said that he’s been enjoying sitting out in the sunshine.
Clark County High School graduate Virginia (Thompson) Robinett came from Middletown, Delaware for a visit with family and friends Oct. 18-28. She stayed with her aunt Linda (Henman) Toler and then went to Monteview to be with her sister Donette Engberson. Donette had shoulder surgery so Virginia has been helping her. On Oct. 22 she got to spend time with her cousin Ronda (Barg) Kadel who came from Boise for the funeral of Mr. Jim Farley. On Oct. 29 Viriginia’s brother Bruce (wife Brenda Hirsch) Thompson’s son Thomas will be wed. She has been looking forward to a good reunion of the Thompson family in Centralia, Washington.
CCHS graduate Kristen (Tweedie) Shobe’s son Dallin is set to marry fiancé Kayce at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints temple in Bountiful, Utah on Oct. 29. Her parents Keith and Alice Tweedie and sister Lisa, along with her husband Greg Shenton, of Dubois, plan to travel to the celebration.
Fall carnivals abound in our area this month. The Clark County Parent-Teacher Organization Halloween Carnival is being held at the old high school gym on Oct. 29 from 6 until 8 p.m. That same day is the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s Community Appreciation Fall Celebration. It will be held at the Hamer School at 3 until 7 p.m.
A birthday lunch is planned to celebrate Betty Kirkpatrick and others with October birthdays at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. It will be on Sunday, Oct. 30 after the 11am. worship service. All are invited and if you’d like, bring a favorite food item to share.
Joel Willoughby of Ankeny, Iowa is scheduled to speak at the Dubois Community Baptist Church on Nov. 2 and 3. There will be dinner at 5:30 p.m. both evenings before his presentations. The presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m. Joel is a teacher who has a Christian group called “Brains and Bibles.” Contact Danette Frederiksen for more info.
Happy Birthday to Hilda Korrell, Shirley King, Billie Stoddard, Brandom Medel, Barry Peterson and Kolton Roedel; Oct. 27 – Skyler Dyer, Andrea Acosta and Paula Wilson; Oct. 28 – Randy Babcock, Ana Rodriquez, Charles Eddins and Autumn Ruth Kidd; Oct. 29 – LaKeshia Vesser, Noah Machen and Wendy Harrison Sperl; Oct. 30 – Marco Hernandez, Max James Hagenbarth, Trapper Beau Kidd and Penny Ashcraft; Oct. 31 – Selina Jacobson, Bailey Jacobson, Manuel Gomez, Porter Walton and Isaac Schroeder; Nov. 1 – Timberlyn Billman, Bob Wilson, Ethan Schroeder, Alexandria Calzadias and Cash Dalton Cox.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Kyle and Bryn Thompson; Oct. 27 – Matt and Laura Zweifel, Ron and Connie Bennett Barg; Oct. 29 – Mason and Lindsey O’Brien; Nov. 1 – David and Sandra Hart.
Stay safe during this spooky season! Let me know of news you’d like to share here. Contact me by phone call or text at 208-221-5380.
