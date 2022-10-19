LEWISVILLE — Braden Hutchison, the 13–year–old grandson of Terry and Mary Ellsworth, recently competed in the 2022 Wrangler Team Roping Finals held at the MetraPark in Billings, Montana. With more than 1000 teams entered, the top 30 were brought back to the short go to rope for the big prize money, and the one with the most points would win a set of keys to the championship truck. Braden needed to be under 7.5 seconds on his run in order to be able to win. With Braden as header and his partner, Bodee Ekstrom as heeler, they did it in seven seconds flat and took first place roping his short go steer in the #9.5 truck roping. He then teamed up as header with Cavin Murnion as heeler for a second–place finish. When the dust settled and scores were tallied, Braden took first and second in the average, making him the high point earner of the roping event, and he ended up winning a new Dodge Ram pickup truck! He also took home a championship saddle and belt buckle for his efforts! Braden's older brother, Hayden Hutchison, has also been winning big, recently taking home a big paycheck for his efforts in team roping at the Badlands National High School Rodeo Association Challenge in Bowman, North Dakota. They are the sons of Jerome and Kelsie Hutchison, who live in Watford City, North Dakota. Grandpa and Grandma Ellsworth are pretty proud!
There will be a Multi–Stake Halloween Dance for area youth ages 14 to 18 held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9:00–11:30 p.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints at 100 North 3800 East. Halloween costumes are allowed, but no masks or face coverings, please. F.S.Y. dress standards.
The Lewisville Second Ward is having a Trunk or Treat with potluck chili/soup dinner. The whole family is invited to come on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the church.
Congratulations to first–time grandparents, Orren and Becky Squires! Their son, Collin Squires, and his wife, Ashley, are the proud parents of a baby girl born Sept. 30 in Rexburg. She weighed five pounds, ten ounces, and measured 19 inches long. Her name will be Savannah Lynne Squires.
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting this evening, Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Judy Rosenberg. They will discuss their book for the month, "A Brilliant Night of Stars and Ice," by Rebecca Connelly. The book is based on the remarkable true story of the Carpathia – the one ship and her legendary captain who answered the distress call of the sinking Titanic.
The Citizens for Decency is hosting the "Unite to Fight Porn Conference" on Saturday, Oct.. 22, at the Rigby High School. This event continues Citizens for Decency's work to inform the community about the negative effects of pornography as well as to empower others to take a stand against pornography. Admission is free – all are invited to attend, ages 14 years and older. There will be several qualified guest speakers. Seating will be released at 12:30; overflow seating will be available. Following the event, a benefit concert with Grammy–nominated Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four will be performing at 7:00 p.m. at the Rigby High School Performing Arts Center. Admission for adults is $11; admission for students and anyone 21 years and under is $6.
Happy Birthday to Don Madsen and David Ellsworth! Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 20 – Dorothy Ball, Hollie Cude, and Koltun Hennefer; Oct. 21 – Barbara Raymond; Oct. 22 – Naomi Ball; Oct. 23 – Christy Lords and Kyson Hayes; Oct. 24 – Brelynn Hinckley; and Oct. 25 – Clarissa Morris and Bostynn McCosh.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
