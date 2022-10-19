LEWISVILLE — Braden Hutchison, the 13–year–old grandson of Terry and Mary Ellsworth, recently competed in the 2022 Wrangler Team Roping Finals held at the MetraPark in Billings, Montana. With more than 1000 teams entered, the top 30 were brought back to the short go to rope for the big prize money, and the one with the most points would win a set of keys to the championship truck. Braden needed to be under 7.5 seconds on his run in order to be able to win. With Braden as header and his partner, Bodee Ekstrom as heeler, they did it in seven seconds flat and took first place roping his short go steer in the #9.5 truck roping. He then teamed up as header with Cavin Murnion as heeler for a second–place finish. When the dust settled and scores were tallied, Braden took first and second in the average, making him the high point earner of the roping event, and he ended up winning a new Dodge Ram pickup truck! He also took home a championship saddle and belt buckle for his efforts! Braden's older brother, Hayden Hutchison, has also been winning big, recently taking home a big paycheck for his efforts in team roping at the Badlands National High School Rodeo Association Challenge in Bowman, North Dakota. They are the sons of Jerome and Kelsie Hutchison, who live in Watford City, North Dakota. Grandpa and Grandma Ellsworth are pretty proud!

