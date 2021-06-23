The Idaho Old-Time Fiddlers will perform at the Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society on July 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
An unofficial Little league for children in the Hamer area will begin in July. They will get together on Mondays and Thursdays at 4 p.m. and switch sports every week. Registration will close June 25. You can contact McKenzi Wray for more information. You can contact her through email at cmwray53@gmail.com. Parents can volunteer as coaches. The sports schedule includes the following: July 5-9 soccer, July 12-16 T-Ball/Baseball, July 19-23 Basketball, July 26-30 Kickball.
Happy Birthday to: June 23 — Carlee Johnson and Bobbi Nelson; June 25 — Ty Pancheri, Hollie Shipton, Jill Torgerson, Karston Simmons, and Kazden Rogers; June 26 — Kylie Shipton, Dave Sanders, Taylor Petersen, Roy Yearsley, Leah Babcock, and Lexi Simmons; June 27 — Sarah L. Russell, Shaunna Pancheri, Nicole Bare, Albert Jones, Bertha Orellana, Desiree Rigby, and Tonisha Sauer; June 28 — Leland Tomlinson, Holly Hulse, and Tanner Woodward; June 29 — Izzy Reyes, Krista Isaacson, Blake Kirkpatrick, Kaid Hall, and Jaron Downs; June 30 — Jason Taylor.
Happy Wedding anniversary to: June 23 — Lavar and Brenda Summers; June 24 — Rory and Janet Pancheri, Ginger and McCoy Ward; June 25 — Paul and Deoine Gunderson; June 26 — Richard and Evelyn Nelson; June 27 — Duane and Ramona Lundholm; June 28 — Heber and Jessie Barzee; June 29 — Dagan and Brittnie Richins.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.