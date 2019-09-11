LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Brooklyn Evans, daughter of Robert and Rosalie Evans, who is engaged to be married.Her fiance is Dillyn Deno, son of Dale and Carolyn Deno of Soda Springs. They are planning a June 2020 wedding.
Angelo and Maija Ikeda and daughters recently returned home from a visit with Angelo’s family in Peru.
Richard and Diana Barney are grandparents again (this makes 27). Their daughter, Haley Bazil and her husband, Nick, of Rigby, are the new parents of a baby boy. He was born Sept. 6 in Idaho Falls, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. His name will be Dax H. Bazil. His big brother, is Case, age 7, and his sisters are, Carlee, age 7, and Ruby, age 2. James and Orillia Bazil, of Rigby, are the paternal grandparents.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of September. It is “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the home of Julie Gneiting.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) had their first meeting of the season Sept. 9 at the Grant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All meetings this year will be held at the Grant LDS Church, on the second Monday of each month.
Congratulations to Natasha Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, who is engaged to be married to Hyrum Southwick, from Cambridge, Idaho.
Hubert Quade was sustained as the new Ward Clerk in the Lewisville First Ward. He will take the place of former Ward Clerk, Paul Korth, who was called to serve on the Menan Stake High Council.
Mel and Marla Briggs traveled to the Midwest and took in several sites of LDS church history. While in Nauvoo, Ill., they were able to visit with fellow Lewisville residents, Richard and Diana Barney, who are serving a mission in Historic Nauvoo.
The Menan Stake is holding a Stake Self-Reliance Devotional at 7 this evening at the Stake Center. In addition to the regular courses that are offered, a new course is now available for youth age 16 and older. They will be talking about education, finding a better job and personal finance. Parents are invited as well. It will be a 12-week course, with a facilitator and partner to help them.
A Menan Stake Primary choir is being formed to sing at the Stake Conference Sept. 22. Primary children ages 9, 10 and 11 are invited to participate. Practices will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15 at the Menan Stake Center. Parents are encouraged to let their children be a part of this choir. For questions, please contact Bonnie Olaveson, 208-390-3444.
The Rigby Family History Center, which is located at the Rigby Stake Center on Fourth North, is offering a special class entitled, “Family Searching Techniques” for anyone who is interested in learning how to navigate their family tree. It will be held on at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 and at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 There is no cost.
Happy Birthday today to Maurita Palmer. Other birthdays this week include: Sept. 12 – Roseanna Ball and John Bralter Ball; Sept. 13 – Doug Walker; Sept 14 – Vicky Leal, Lindsay Summers, Sierra Ward and Taylee Poulsen; Sept. 15 – Linda Kinghorn and Tharen Jackson; Sept. 16 – Daniel Barney, Allie Dickson and Gail Griffin; and Sept. 17 – David Korth.
If you have news or announcements, email at dhbarney@Q.com.