An Independence day flag raising and breakfast will be held July 3 at the fairgrounds in Terreton at 7 a.m. The breakfast will be hosted by Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society. The flag raising will be led by the VFW.
Hamer Lions Club Independence Day celebration will be July 3 at 7 p.m.
There will be food vendors that day and fireworks at dark.
Happy Wedding anniversary to: June 16 — Layne and Babette Soderquist; June 17 — Craig and Patti Bingham, Keith and Jalene Shuldberg, Roy and Joan Stoddard, Theo and Rosalind Taylor; June 18 — Shawn and Andi Williams, Jim and Gwen Twitchell; June 19 — Dale and Carol Richins; June 20 — Rod and Jolinda Pancheri, Pat and Chris Hendren; June 21 — Harvey and Cheryl Nelson, Jeremy and Mindy Reeder; June 22 — Dallas and Tammy Furness, Brent and Laurel Dalling, Ron and Liz Moss; June 23 — Lavar and Brenda Summers.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.