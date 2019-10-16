MENAN — An informational meeting on the Menan dedicated street levy will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Menan City Hall. Members of the public are invited to attend.
There is going to be a Church of Latter-day Saints for Jesus Christ morning fireside for all youth 12 to 18 years of age. It will be held at 7 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Rigby South Stake Center.
Scout Roundtable for all scout leaders will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Roberts Church.
The Menan LDS First Ward Relief Society will be having Conference Bingo Night. It will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Menan red brick church.
The Midway Elementary School Fall Carnival will be 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Midway Elementary. There will food and carnival games.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Oct. 16 – Walking Taco w/ Dortios, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 17 – Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 18 – Hearty Chicken Soup, garlic toast, mozzarella cheese stick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 21 – Hot Diggity Dogs, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Oct. 22 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 17 – Lakyn Walker Oct. 19 – Anita Cottle Oct. 20 – KaDee Kimmell and Lexi Martinez.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hot mail.com.