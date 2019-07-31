CLARK COUNTY — Now that it is the end of July, another month of summer lies ahead. Clark County has many beautiful getaway places with campgrounds all around. People from all over come to Clark County to enjoy this time of year. Summertime here is like nowhere else. The blues skies go on forever. Sometimes there are thunderstorms that bring a bit of rain. Sometimes the skies are clouded with smoke from fires. The air is just now clearing from the fires out on the Idaho National Laboratory site.
•
Sharon Burtenshaw of Terreton and Kilgore said the fire on the INL was very visible at night from Terreton. There was a funnel of smoke that could be seen from there to Island Park. She said the wall of smoke “was as solid as could be. I had no idea it could be that way.”
•
Clark County has a new deputy. Richard Paul Lundberg took his appointed oath on July 22. He was sworn in by Sheriff Bart May. We welcome Deputy Lundberg to our county.
•
District Six Elected Officials had their bi-annual meeting July 17 in Dubois at the Clark County Courthouse. The counties in District Six are Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi Madison and Teton.
•
Jim Farley of Dubois went to Rialto, Calif. with his son, John. The two had plans to take a bus tour around San Diego. It was a jump-on-and-off tour with historic stops along the way.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois attended the Stoddard family reunion in Jackson Hole, Mont. Her son Dave and family of Idaho Falls and daughter Vicky from Rigby went to the family event also.
•
Laurie Small of Medicine Lodge recently took a trip with her stepmother Jeanne Dienstel of Nampa, Idaho. They drove to South Dakota. There they visited family in the Rapid City area.
•
The Clark County Fair is set for August 15 through 17 in Dubois. It will take place in the Community Center, at the rodeo grounds and at Waring Park. Team branding will take place Aug. 17. Times for all activities will be announced soon. A Traeger tailgate grill and a Yeti cooler are the big raffle items this year. Tickets are available now at the 4-H office.
•
Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op will host their annual picnic in Dubois this year. It will be held in connection with the county fair Aug. 17. There will be food and fun for all ages. The picnic will be held at Waring Park from 5 until 8 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
•
Danette Frederiksen of Dubois enjoyed some vacation time with her sister Valeri Steigerwald of Medical Lake, Wash. The two spent time in Island Park. A gathering of friends took place there July 24. At the gathering were Chris and Teresa Keese-McClendon, friends from Texas who also have a place at Henry’s Lake, Tom Jewell of Pocatello and Mack’s Inn and Vern Harris of California and Island Park. The group had dinner together that evening. The next day, Valeri and Danette got to go to Island Park Reservoir for a pontoon boat tour. Tom Jewell and Vern Harris were the boat operators and tour guides. The guys have been friends with the Frederiksen girls for nearly 40 years. They met while working at Mack’s Inn. It was a great time of remembering back when and celebrating the longtime friendships. A breakfast at the Trout Hunter in Last Chance was a great ending to Danette’s vacation.
•
Jane Lewis of Dubois has decided to move back to Buhl, Idaho. She will be closer to her children and grandchildren there. She had a moving sale in Dubois July 27. She will be missed in the community.
•
The featured book this week at the Clark County Public Library is “It’s not easy being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler. Library Director Brenda Laird said it’s a great children’s book.
•
A meeting of the Dubois Lions Club is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 8.
•
Happy Birthday today to Tyree Laird, Adam King, Heather Morton and Richard Tomlinson; Aug. 1 – Ryan Vasques, Jason Vasques, Emily Whitmill Locascio, Jaci Taylor, Hadley Marie Hoggan, Annette Egan and Laurie Small; Aug. 2 – Taylor Wiebe, Joaquin Gonzales and Kristie Laird; Aug. 3 – Natalie Hawkins, Allie Rogers, Mary Edwards, Pamela Hawk, Amber Gardner and Cheque Gonzales; Aug. 4 – Alison Kellom, Anne Frederiksen, Brayson Bramwell, Molly Small, Shayla Hensley, Tiffany Bitsoi, Averi Jo Quayle, Salvador Cano, Jr. and Dirk Tavenner; Aug. 5 - Troy Taylor; Andrea Rodriguez, Sierra Bovey and Jamie Perez; Aug. 6 – Sam Jacobson, Brian Murdock, Chuck White and Bilseno Balderas.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to T.J. and Loni Williams, Rob and Kristie Laird and Tod and Carolyn Shenton; Aug. 1 – Travis and Sabrina Burton; Aug. 3 – Corey and Sarah Fisher, John and Barbara Kidd, and John and Terest Danks; Aug. 4 – Tony and Jodi Milner and Lee and Kris Russell; Aug. 5 – Brad and Jamie Neel, Easton and Josey Harris, Travis and Jenna Quayle, and Mac and Deanna Murdock; Aug. 6 – Dan and Wen Lantis, Greg and Laura Hayes, D.J. and Jil Egan, and Quinn and Sandra Jacobson.
•
Please keep all of the great news items coming!