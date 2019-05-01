Isaac Lee to solo at Youth Symphony

After beating out many hopefuls in a concerto competition, Isaac Lee will be one of two featured soloists at the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony’s spring concert today at 7:30 p.m.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “This is my first big performance and first concerto I’ve had in front of a symphony.”
The Rigby High School senior will perform Adagio from Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor.
“It’s more beautiful and sensitive rather than more showy and flashy I guess,” Lee said. “I really like all the stuff in the romantic era. Not just music but literature too.”
Lee began playing the piano at age 5 and loves music. He currently studies piano with Lisa Handyman of Rigby. He also plays the violin, the piano, and sings in the high school chamber choir. He has played with the Youth Symphony for four years.
“It’s like a new or another way of expressing emotion,” he said about music.
He has discovered when he plays music with the intent of perfection or getting all the notes in, the song seems flat—like he is just pressing keys. Adding emotion and putting himself into the piece makes all the difference.
“My best results come from not making it perfect but on putting my feeling into it. I think that why I got the solo part,” he said.
His mother, Heidi Lee, was able to play piano accompaniment for Isaac at his audition. Normally she would not have been allowed to listen to his audition. She was excited when he was selected.
“I thought it was awesome,” she said. “You never know what the judge will pick or what they have in mind.”
Having his mother help him prepare and audition the song was a treasured experience for Isaac who will soon be graduating and leaving for an LDS mission and then college.
“I’ve always been pretty close to my mom and playing with her was nice, but one or two nights before the audition we had two pianos in the room and were practicing like we’ve done lots of times before. I played it through with my mom just how I was going to perform it. It was perfect,” he said. “I looked at my mom and smiled. I told her that we had this time, and that no matter what happened in the audition, we would still have this time. I think that that alone was enough to make it all worth it.”