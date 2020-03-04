GARFIELD — Women from the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a Women’s Conference 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Stake Center. The ladies first met to hear the author Paulette Kirkham speak. She spoke about “Elect women who lay aside the things of this world and seek for the things of a better.” There were two 50 minute sessions where the women could choose from 6 different mini classes. A light lunch of baked potatoes, salad and dessert was also served. The event was well attended.
Jacob Christiansen, son of Mathew and Christie Christiansen, from the Garfield Sixth Ward from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, entered the Mission Training Center Feb. 26. He is serving in the Sydney Australia Mission. He spoke in the Garfield Sixth Ward Feb. 23.
The Garfield Sixth Relief Society from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working on humanitarian projects. They are collecting 15 oz. bottles of 2 in 1 shampoo/conditioner to put in hygiene kits. Also they are collecting pull tabs. If you would like to contribute, please deposit them in the Relief Society Room.
Rigby South Stake baptisms for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to be held March 7. Please contact each ward for the times for each baptism.
Pickleball is played every Thursday morning at the Garfield building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 3700 East. The activity is 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Equipment is provided and beginners are welcome.
Dakota Clark, son of Gary and Maurette Clark of Garfield, went to an Auto Tech Competition at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho Feb. 20. High school students from throughout Idaho and one school from Oregon went to the competition. Dakota, a senior at Rigby High School, took third place. Three other students from Rigby High School also participated at this event. Recently Dakota also participated on a team made up of three students from the Rigby High School Auto Tech. They went to Weber State University in Ogden Utah and took sixth place at the Auto Tech Competition.
The Garfield Book Club met last Thursday and had a discussion on the book “Educated” by Tara Westover. The book for March is “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett.
