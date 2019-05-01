LEWISVILLE—Roy and Joyce Jardine enjoyed Easter Sunday with part of their family. Jason and Michelle Jardine accompanied their daughter, Amber, here from Kodiak, Alaska. Amber is attending college at BYU-Idaho. Josh and Darla Jardine and their five children came to visit from Wyoming; and B.J. and Jessica were also in attendance. They even found time to play a little music together!
The Menan Stake is having a Stake Relief Society activity on Saturday, May 4, in the Stake Center cultural hall from 1noon until 2:00 p.m. Theme for the day is “Finding Me . . . Finding Peace.” Lunch will be provided, and Tyler Patrick from Logan, Utah, will be the special guest speaker. All women in the stake are invited to attend.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughter of the Utah Pioneers) will hold their annual closing social Brigham Young Dinner on Monday, May 13, at 12:00 noon at the home of Joyce Lindstrom. The lesson, “The Community of Grant,” will be presented by Karla Scott. Visitors and new members are always welcomed.
Happy Birthday today to Parley Williams, Heather Brown, Kylan Summer and Rhett Thornley! Other birthdays this week include: May 2 - Nick Watkins; May 5 - Randy Madsen and Janeal Nield; May 6 - Orren Squires; and May 7 - Joseph Bemis, Abbie Murray, Macey Anderson, Maren Ball, Chase Olinquevitch and Carson Rosenberg.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.