LEWISVILLE — Deepest sympathies to Julie Parker and family at the passing of her husband, Douglas Parker, age 70, on Aug. 15, at his home. Graveside services were held Aug. 19 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery, with military rites by the Jefferson Veterans Teams and Idaho Honor Guard.
The Lewisville Book Club is meeting today to discuss their book of the month for August, which is “The Goose Girl,” by Shannon Hale. They will meet at 1 p.m. at the home of Julie Gneiting, and will be having their annual summer potluck. Please bring a dish of your choice to share.
The Young Women’s presidency in the Lewisville First Ward was recently reorganized. Lora Kearsley was released as president, along with her counselors, Janeal Nield and Loretta Meyers. Hollie Cude was sustained as the new president. For her counselors, she chose Clarissa Morris and Heather Murdoch and secretary, Lisa Smith.
Jason Jardine, son of Roy and Joyce Jardine, and his family have been in Lewisville from Kodiak, Alaska, visiting with their families. In Kodiak, Jason is the manager of Walmart. They get to see lots of bears and spend time fishing.
The Lewisville First Ward Elders’ Quorum is having their annual Steak Fry Aug. 24. It will be held that evening at the Lewisville Community Center.
Congratulations to Randy and Debbie Olaveson, who have joined the ranks of great-grandparents. Their granddaughter, Alexa Jeppesen and her husband, Tagg, of Ashton, are the parents of a baby boy, born Aug. 15, in Rexburg. He tipped the scales at 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 21 1/2 inches long. He is their first child, and his name will be Royce J. Jeppesen. Alexa is the daughter of Katie Litton, of Ashton.
Happy Birthday today to Hyrum Dickson. Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 22 – Eugenia Judd, Tyson Tanner, Paul Bennett and Bailey Baker; Aug. 23 – Packard Briggs and Kendra Pincock; Aug. 24 – Randy Johnson, DuWayne Brown, Keith Dickson, Cassandra Covert and Mace Linsenmann; Aug. 26 – Kourtney Hennefer; and Aug. 27 – Karol Drake, Robert Evans, Ron Crowder and Adelynn Yoshida.
