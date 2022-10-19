MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum will hold an autumn craft fair at the museum October 21 from 3–8 p.m. and October 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be craft and food vendors and also raffles. If you would like more information, you can contact Trish Petersen or Kathy Bitter.

