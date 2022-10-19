MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum will hold an autumn craft fair at the museum October 21 from 3–8 p.m. and October 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be craft and food vendors and also raffles. If you would like more information, you can contact Trish Petersen or Kathy Bitter.
•
Cara Shuldberg visited her college roommate, Krisha Jones for Krisha’s birthday in Rough and Ready, California. Krisha had a fun garden party to celebrate.
•
Jaylee Ball represented West Jefferson in the state Distinguished Young Woman competition at the Civic Auditorium in Idaho Falls on October 8.
•
Happy birthday to Lee Petersen (in memory), Aileene Stoddard, and Paul Engberson. Other birthdays this week include the following: Oct. 20 – Reggie Williams and Ace Raymond; Oct.21 – Danielle Pancheri, Joni Burtenshaw, Aaron Savage, Hunter Robins, Jeff Siddoway, and Dallin Grover; Oct. 22 – Lucas Pancheri, John Smuin, Ron Baxter, Shelly Hoggan, Jay Hoggan, Tyrel Williams, and Elaine Cherry; Oct. 23 – Jared Lundholm and Robin Wilding; Oct. 24 – Royal Garner, Austin Barzee, Trey Tomlinson, Bryon Jemmett, Tiara Skidmore, Kristin Carpenter, and LeAnn Spencer; Oct. 25 – Tasha Garner, Morgan Jemmett, Bryce Petersen, Tiffany Smith, Shadrak Williams, Krista Bybee, and Emy Scott; Oct. 26 – Jake Haroldsen, Kent Hansen, and Ryan Rigby.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Oct. 26 – Kent and Shelma Miskin, Lanny and Jimi Sue Burtenshaw.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
