National 4-H week was held Oct. 7 to 13. In celebrating and honoring the 4- H youth and volunteer leaders in Jefferson County, the Jefferson 4-H held an awards night in Rigby on Oct. 1 and in Mud Lake on Oct. 8.
The youth that received awards at the Rigby awards night are as follows:
The top showman in each division received a chair— Dalle Hogge, Makia Bond, Tia Johanson, CJ Day, Jack Miller, Tracie Bates, Fall Orgill, Anna Gibson, Cooper Griffeth, Hunter Sessions, Taryn Sessions, Matthew Coates, Kyle Davie, Max Medema, Tyler Murri, Makinley Curtis, Brandon Taylor, Jayden Haskell, Kalli Smith, Lindzy Christensen, Kylie Jones, Jacie Jones, Taelie Jones, Dallie Simper, Alyssa Harris, Spencer Steel, Eryn Harris, Atlee Rountree, Landon Smith, Rowdy Telford, Molly Burgess, Boeden Nelson, Bryson Youngstrom, Emma Flinders, and Carter Oswald
Overall top pins:
Horse—Cooper Griffeth, Spencer Steel, Breyer Newman and Tyson Bond
Dog— Tracie Bates
Poultry— Hunter Sessions
Rabbit— Taryn Sessions and Alyra Sorenson
Goat— CJ Day and Kalli Smith
Swine— Kylie Jones and Taelie Jones
Sheep— Eryn Harris and Kason Barney
Beef— Molly Burgess
Dairy— Bryson Youngstrom
Demonstration— Kylie Jones
Style Show— Kassidy Shaffer
Sewing— CJ Day and Eraleigh Lindsey
Rocket— Macey Lamb
Preservatives— Fall Orgill
Cake decorating— CJ Day
Foods— Kalli Smith and Alyssa Selensky
Idaho History— Elden Simmons
Hiking— Wyatt Garcia
Scrapbook— Briley Ball and Eryn Harris
Archery— Cameron Olson
String Art— Anna Gibson and Kayda Hickman
Jewelry— Halle Thomas
Ceramics— Ryann Hunsaker
Crafts— Fall Orgill
Art— Morgan Moore and Haley Wade
Horse Day Camp— Keylee Harris
Macrame— Eryn Harris
Agriculture— Kendal McNeill, Brooklyn Youngstrom, Bryson Youngstrom, Breleigh Youngstrom, Jayden Haskell, Emma Flinders, Kalli Smith, Jack Miller, Kayda Hickman, CJ Day.
Achievement— Eraleigh Lindsey, Fall Orgill, CJ Day, Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris
Youth were also awarded for Rosettes on record books, participation in round robin contest, state archery contest, state horse contest and participation in the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Buckle winners for Rigby are— Senior— Hunter Session; Intermediate— Taryn Sessions; Junior— CJ Day
Mud Lake awards night winners are as follows:
Overall top pin awards:
Horse— Hyrum Richins, Alexis Hutchings and Mikayla Hunter
Swine— Sydney Holloway
Beef— Alexis Hutchings
Sheep— McKenley Simmons
Dairy— Alexis Hutchings
Poultry— Orin Richins
Babysitting— Jaelyn Gates
Cooking— Jordan Gates
Sewing— Shaygen Shurtliff
Agriculture— Alexis Hutchings and Cole Richins
Achievment— Jordan Gates and Jaelyn Gates
Youth were also awarded for outstanding record books, completing secretary books, participation in the round robin contest, and participation in the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Top Horse Awards— Senior— Taya Neville; Intermediate— McKenna Neville; Junior— Alexis Hutchings
Idaho Cattlemen’s Association Belt Buckle— Hyrum Richins
Overall buckle winners for Mud Lake are— Senior— Everett Richins; Intermediate— Cole Richins; Junior— Orin Richins.
“We have outstanding youth in our county and we are proud to have them in our 4-H programs,” Jefferson County 4-H Coordinator Sue Walker said.