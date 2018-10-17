National 4-H week was held Oct. 7 to 13. In celebrating and honoring the 4- H youth and volunteer leaders in Jefferson County, the Jefferson 4-H held an awards night in Rigby on Oct. 1 and in Mud Lake on Oct. 8.

The youth that received awards at the Rigby awards night are as follows:

The top showman in each division received a chair— Dalle Hogge, Makia Bond, Tia Johanson, CJ Day, Jack Miller, Tracie Bates, Fall Orgill, Anna Gibson, Cooper Griffeth, Hunter Sessions, Taryn Sessions, Matthew Coates, Kyle Davie, Max Medema, Tyler Murri, Makinley Curtis, Brandon Taylor, Jayden Haskell, Kalli Smith, Lindzy Christensen, Kylie Jones, Jacie Jones, Taelie Jones, Dallie Simper, Alyssa Harris, Spencer Steel, Eryn Harris, Atlee Rountree, Landon Smith, Rowdy Telford, Molly Burgess, Boeden Nelson, Bryson Youngstrom, Emma Flinders, and Carter Oswald

Overall top pins:

Horse—Cooper Griffeth, Spencer Steel, Breyer Newman and Tyson Bond

Dog— Tracie Bates

Poultry— Hunter Sessions

Rabbit— Taryn Sessions and Alyra Sorenson

Goat— CJ Day and Kalli Smith

Swine— Kylie Jones and Taelie Jones

Sheep— Eryn Harris and Kason Barney

Beef— Molly Burgess

Dairy— Bryson Youngstrom

Demonstration— Kylie Jones

Style Show— Kassidy Shaffer

Sewing— CJ Day and Eraleigh Lindsey

Rocket— Macey Lamb

Preservatives— Fall Orgill

Cake decorating— CJ Day

Foods— Kalli Smith and Alyssa Selensky

Idaho History— Elden Simmons

Hiking— Wyatt Garcia

Scrapbook— Briley Ball and Eryn Harris

Archery— Cameron Olson

String Art— Anna Gibson and Kayda Hickman

Jewelry— Halle Thomas

Ceramics— Ryann Hunsaker

Crafts— Fall Orgill

Art— Morgan Moore and Haley Wade

Horse Day Camp— Keylee Harris

Macrame— Eryn Harris

Agriculture— Kendal McNeill, Brooklyn Youngstrom, Bryson Youngstrom, Breleigh Youngstrom, Jayden Haskell, Emma Flinders, Kalli Smith, Jack Miller, Kayda Hickman, CJ Day.

Achievement— Eraleigh Lindsey, Fall Orgill, CJ Day, Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris

Youth were also awarded for Rosettes on record books, participation in round robin contest, state archery contest, state horse contest and participation in the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Buckle winners for Rigby are— Senior— Hunter Session; Intermediate— Taryn Sessions; Junior— CJ Day

Mud Lake awards night winners are as follows:

Overall top pin awards:

Horse— Hyrum Richins, Alexis Hutchings and Mikayla Hunter

Swine— Sydney Holloway

Beef— Alexis Hutchings

Sheep— McKenley Simmons

Dairy— Alexis Hutchings

Poultry— Orin Richins

Babysitting— Jaelyn Gates

Cooking— Jordan Gates

Sewing— Shaygen Shurtliff

Agriculture— Alexis Hutchings and Cole Richins

Achievment— Jordan Gates and Jaelyn Gates

Youth were also awarded for outstanding record books, completing secretary books, participation in the round robin contest, and participation in the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Top Horse Awards— Senior— Taya Neville; Intermediate— McKenna Neville; Junior— Alexis Hutchings

Idaho Cattlemen’s Association Belt Buckle— Hyrum Richins

Overall buckle winners for Mud Lake are— Senior— Everett Richins; Intermediate— Cole Richins; Junior— Orin Richins.

“We have outstanding youth in our county and we are proud to have them in our 4-H programs,” Jefferson County 4-H Coordinator Sue Walker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Load comments