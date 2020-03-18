GARFIELD – Bailey Munns, daughter of Garth and Stephanie Munns of Garfield, married Cameron John Dennis, son of John and Julianne Dennis, March 14. A reception was held that evening at the Rigby South Stake Center for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Spring Break for the Jefferson Joint School District #251 will be March 23-March 27.
Garfield Book Club will be at 7 p.m. March 19 at Tammy Clements’ house. They will be discussing the book “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett.
There is a new Primary Presidency for the Rigby South Stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Heidi Turner is the president with Emily Peterson as the first counselor and Karen Crystal as second counselor. Katie Cook is the secretary and the music specialist is Erica Price.
Heidi Axman was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints March 7. Family and friends gathered for the occasion.
Lamar and Chris Andersen are now grandparents. Their son, Tyler, and his wife recently had a baby boy.
Joanne and Earl Hansen Sr. have another great-grandchild. His name is Alex and he was born March 1. This makes two great-grandchildren for the Hansens.
The combined Activity Days Etiquette Dinner for boys and girls (ages 8-11) in the Rigby First Ward scheduled for tonight has been postponed. They will be announcing the new date at a later time.
Happy Birthday to: today – Benson Ringle; March 19 – Deb Wilde; March 20 – Karen Hiatt; March 21 – Sam Corey; March 22 — LaRue Beach, March 24 – Gabrielle Merrill and Brayden Campbell.
