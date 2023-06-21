Eighteen youth from Jefferson County gathered at the Caribou County Fairgrounds in Grace to compete in the District Youth Horse Contest which included youth from 14 counties. The competition, which was held on June 12, consisted of horse judging, hippology (knowledge of horses) and public speaking, and according to a Press Release from the Jefferson County Extension office, Jefferson kids represented the county well.

Bailee Ricks took first place at the competition for prepared her prepared speech. Paxton Conover took first in the junior demonstration and Macrae Conover took first in the intermediate demonstrate.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.