Eighteen youth from Jefferson County gathered at the Caribou County Fairgrounds in Grace to compete in the District Youth Horse Contest which included youth from 14 counties. The competition, which was held on June 12, consisted of horse judging, hippology (knowledge of horses) and public speaking, and according to a Press Release from the Jefferson County Extension office, Jefferson kids represented the county well.
Bailee Ricks took first place at the competition for prepared her prepared speech. Paxton Conover took first in the junior demonstration and Macrae Conover took first in the intermediate demonstrate.
The Junior horse judging teams from Jefferson took second, third, fourth and fifth places in the competition. The second place team incuded Bently Jones, Tanna Rice, Kimber Smith and Layla Nicholes. The third place team had Jaylie Hickman, Kalli Smith, Halle Nicholes and Addie Varela. The fourth place team had Brandon Henry, Kash Smith and Ayden Varela. In the fifth place team were Macrae Conover, Paxton Conover and Andi Anderson.
The Senior horse judging team, consisting of Kayda Hickman, Bailee Ricks Keylee Harris and Amaiya Rice, took second place as well.
Layla Nicholes placed second individually in the junior division, Kimber Smith placed third, Addie Varela placed eighth and Bently Jones took tenth individually. Kalli Smith took third individually among juniors. Kash smith took fourth, Brandon Henry took fifth, Tanna Rice took eighth and Macrae Conover took tenth among intermediates.
Junior, sand senior teams participated in the Hippology competition, all placing in the top places in the district. The junior teams placed first, third and fourth. The first place team consisted of Jaylie Hickman, Halle Nicholes, Addie Varela and Kimber Smith. Tanna Rice, Brandon Henry, Bently Jones and Kallie Smith made up the third place team and Ayden Varela, Layla Nicholes and Kash Smith made up the fourth place team.
The senior team, consisting of Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris, Bailee Ricks and Amaiya Rice, took first in their division.
Layla Nicholes took second as a junior individual, Bentley Jones took eighth, Addie Varela took ninth and Kimber smith took tenth as junior individuals. Halle Nicholes took second as an intermediate individual, Kalli Smith took third, Jaylie Hickman took fourth, Ayden Varela took sixth and Kash Smith took ninth. Keylee Harris placed fourth in senior individuals while Bailee Ricks took fifth, Kayda Hickman took sixth and Amaiya Rice took took tenth.
The overall top station intermediate score went to Kalli Smith and the overall top judging junior score went to Layla Nicholes.
