The Jefferson County Farm Bureau scholarship committee has awarded five $500 scholarships to local students. The scholarships may be used at the students’ college of choice.
Those awarded are as follows: Tristan Selman of Lewisville, McKenzie Sermon of Terreton, TaLyn Neville of Hamer, Asher Hanson of Rigby and Kyle Reeves of Rigby.
Selman is a graduate of Rigby High School and plans to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho (BYU-I) to study occupational health and safety with the intent to become a safety inspector. Selman earned first place in the Cyber Patriots program, sponsored by the Air Force, and is an Eagle Scout. He graduated from high school with high honors.
Sermon is a graduating senior at West Jefferson High School. She plans to study physical therapy at BYU-I beginning fall of 2019. Sermon has had an active high school career participating in student council, sports, National Honor Society, and a member of yearbook staff. She actively showed pigs in the 4-H program, as well. Sermon will graduate with high honors.
Neville will graduate from West Jefferson High School in May 2019. Nelson plans to attend the College of Eastern Idaho, eventually transferring to a university of her choice. Her chosen area of study is equine nutrition and business management. She is an officer in National Honor Society, an FFA officer and High School Rodeo officer. She also has actively shown horses in the 4-H program. Neville will graduate with high honors.
Hanson is a graduate of Rigby High School and is currently attending BYU-I. Hanson is studying the field of human biology in preparation to become a physician’s assistant. In high school he graduated with high honors, was the science Olympiad president, is an eagle scout and participated in rotary club. Hanson also participated in 4-H.
Reeves will graduate from Rigby High School in May 2019. He has chosen to attend the College of Eastern Idaho to study heavy diesel mechanics. He believes the trucking industry has a strong future and would like to be part of it. Reeves is a member of the FFA chapter and Rigby auto tech club. He will graduate from high school with an honors diploma.