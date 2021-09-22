Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jefferson Free Library District to receive audiobooks
MENAN — Midway Elementary will be holding a Hot Dog Grill and Reading Thrill Night 5 to 7p.m. Sept. 27 at Midway Elementary.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour theme for this week is: Fall. They’re held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
The Jefferson Free Library District recently received a grant for $6,000 in eBooks and eAudios for the library through the Overdrive app. The Jefferson Free Library District is a part of Idaho Digital Consortium and consists of many libraries throughout the great state of Idaho. With the grant that was just received by these libraries, they will be adding a total of $124,000.00 worth of eBooks and eAudios to the app. This is a wonderful opportunity for all of the libraries involved in the Idaho Digital Consortium, to be able to have all of these additional items for patrons to checkout.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu is: Sept. 22- Crispy Corn Dog, black beans, steamed corn, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 23- Pulled Pork on a bun, carrots, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 24- Chicken Pot Pie, green beans, fruit choices and milk; Sept. 27- RIB Q, hamburger bun, black beans, fruit choices, steamed corn and milk; Sept. 28- Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices and milk.