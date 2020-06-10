MENAN — Lorna Wheeler, long time resident of Menan, recently passed away. A graveside service was held June 2 at the Menan Little Butte Cemetery.
The Menan 4th of July Celebration has been cancelled due to COVID-19 for the safety of the Menan community.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. June 11 over the Zoom platform. There will be a code on the www.cityofmenan.com website that you’ll have to type in to join. If there’s not a code, please contact Allyson Pettingill at 208-754-8876 and she’ll be able to help you. Anyone’s invited to listen to what’s going on in the City of Menan.
• Pickleball’s being played Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the Menan City Park. Anyone’s welcome to come and play.
• The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society are having activity from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. June 18 that they can drive by and say hi or they can visit outside. There will be a little gift there to take home.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be starting June 8, serving lunch and breakfast for the next day, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Roberts Elementary and Harwood Elementary Schools.
Happy Birthday to: June 3 - LeeAnn Sauer; June 5 - Darlene Hancock; June 6 - Tarena Thomas; June 8 - Mimi Koon; June 13 - Marie Olsen; June 15 - Sarah VanSteenkiste and Marjean Schaat.
If there’s anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.