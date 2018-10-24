GARFIELD—Over the weekend the Garfield First Ward heard the messages from Salt Lake for General Conference.
New Ward Missionary is Josh Nuttall from Manchester, New Hampshire.
In visiting with Jessica Tucker, we find that she still has two children at her home; Matthew in the 8th grade and Hannah in the 7th. She has had recent visitors from Jessie and family from Idaho Falls, and Christine and family from Coeur d'alene. Hannah is participating in the Eagle Rock Dance of the Girl Scouts. These families came to visit Jennifer to participate in the Joseph Tucker reunion Saturday night.
The Rigby FFA chapter will leave for National Convention Saturday morning. They will bring along their Ag Business, Ag Mechanics, Conduct of Meetings and Forestry teams to compete with others around the country.
Vaughan Virginia Asper visited Norma Rounds Monday
Garfield First Ward and family were happy to have Anna Marie home after she has been in Utah taking care of her brother, who was ill.
In going to the Bart Hancock's home, we were told that he is fishing.
Steve Cook states that things are now put in storage for the fair grounds.
Ned and Nina Hawkins have their birthdays on the 3 and 9 of October and to celebrate their birthdays, a nice lunch was had at the Sizzler. Their son, Ryan Hawkins now is helping to build schools in Jackson.
Seth Williams shot a deer this year.
Kevin and Natalie Jensen took a a trip to Las Vegas to visit Jessika and family and then they spent sometime In Idaho Falls where they have facilities to help Ashley plan for future schooling.
Renae Atwood had her hip replacement and is doing fine.
Melissa, Macie, Sam and Amelia Hamilton came to see Norma Rounds Thursday night
Sherri Hancock’s friend from Omaha, NE, Gale Holm, came to visit for a week. They went out to lunch twice and spent a lot of time talking and laughing. Kevin Hancock took Gale for a ride to the range while he checked on the cattle.
Hidee Beddes, Torri Miller, and Tammy Mobley were joined by Lonnie Newman from Monteview, two friends from Idaho Falls and Tammy’s sister from North Carolina to celebrate Tammy’s special birthday with a girls’ getaway to Phoenix. They watched general conference, used the pool a lot, did some hiking, and enjoyed their time together. Their posting on Facebook of the hike’s trail sign had the name “Mormon” photo-shopped to “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints”.
Scott and Holly Hancock spent conference weekend in Williston, ND, with their son, Guy, and his family. Pheasant hunting and a job site tour were among the activities in between sessions.
James and Sadie Taylor enjoyed an Autumn Drive in his recent acquisition with the car club to Alpine, WY. The trip home took several hours as he helped his friend who was having car trouble along the way.
Scott and Kevin Hancock, Porter Stegelmeier, and Reuben Woolsley have ridden many miles on horseback gathering the cattle on the range in preparation for their departure. Animals and people, both, came home tired, but without injury.