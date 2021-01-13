LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Carlton and Kaitlyn Jensen on the birth of their new baby boy. He was born on Jan. 8, at Mountain View Hospital, weighing six pounds, eleven ounces, and measuring 19 inches long. His name will be Levi Carlton Jensen, and his big brother, William, age three, is so excited to have a baby brother!
David and Suanne Ellsworth are grandparents again! Their daughter, Kayla Neilson and her husband, Derik, are the proud parents of a baby girl, born Dec. 21, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Her name will be Madelynn Rae Neilson, and she weighed in at seven pounds, nine ounces, and measured 19 and one–half inches long. She is welcomed home by three older sisters.
Joyce Lindstrom celebrated her 90th birthday at home with her husband, Virgil, and her family: Nils and Loraine Lindstrom from Glendora, California; Joni and Kent Harris, from Tremonton, Utah; Kurt and Julene Lindstrom, Federal Way, Washington; Todd and Kerry Lindstrom, from Rigby, and Cecilia Brown Ellis, Queencreek, Arizona. Daughter, Janae Chapman visited Joyce and Virgil earlier this month.
Richard and Patricia Henington have moved from Lewisville to Idaho Falls.
The Lewisville First Ward Elders Quorum presidency underwent reorganization last week. Brian Meyers was released as president, along with First Counselor, Wade Thornley, and Second Counselor, Dee Raymond. Josh Hawkes was sustained as the new Elder’s Quorum President. For his counselors, he chose David Ellsworth and Terry Fife.
The Primary organization of the Lewisville First Ward is holding a “Teacher Appreciation and Jump Start” meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 17 in the church Primary room. All teachers and Primary leaders are invited to attend.
The Lewisville First Ward will also start having Zoom Sunday School and Primary meetings on the first and third Sundays of the month. Sunday School will be at 10:30 a.m., and Primary, at 11:30 a.m. Please check your ward email update for Meeting ID and Passcode.
Logan Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, will be flying off to begin his mission in New Jersey on Jan. 18.
Happy Birthday to: today – Kent Briggs and Justin Bemis; Jan. 15 – Terry Fife, Ellise Weaver and Nathan Boyce; Jan. 16 – Carol Ossmen and Ben Thompson; Jan. 18 – Carlianne Ball; Jan. 19 – Virginia Groth and Bruce Gardner.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.