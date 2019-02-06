Jenson makes it to Idaho Falls Got Talent semis

GARFIELD—Ashley Jenson auditioned last Saturday for Idaho Falls Got Talent She was informed that she had made it into semifinals. They had over 80 people audition. She played a piano song that she composed and sang. She will be performing on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Taylor View Middle School in Idaho Falls. The performances will be open to the public.
Rod and Colleen Elliott went to Kuna for Rod’s Aunt Norma Beebe funeral last Saturday. That afternoon they went to Boise and attended their granddaughter Emma Rodgers ballet performance. Their grandson Austin Rodgers became engaged later that night to a girl from South Carolina. They both attend BYU in Provo, Utah.
The Broulim’s store directors and some family members went to Cabos San Lucas. They went fishing, sailing, snorkeling, touring, and enjoyed fabulous food.
The Mikkola family from Garfield First Ward temporarily moved to a home nearby as they wait for their new home to be built in about six weeks.
Missionaries spent Tuesday night at the home of Norma Rounds. They played games and enjoyed a light dinner.
Arlo and Barbara Coleman recently attended the ordinations of their four grandsons; Reggie Groom (grandson of Robert and Natalie Groom), Brayden Thomas (son of Mike and Betty Thomas), and Bridger and Tate Prince (sons of Dave and Deborah Prince).
Mike Gessel and his two children, Ivy and Owen, went to St. George, Utah to visit with Mike’s mother Anna Cloud. His daughter Ivy made the school play as Macy Bird.
The Garfield First Ward Laurels and their leaders set up a service project to help clean and repaint a home in Rigby Tuesday night. The Mia Maids went to Ilene Mathew’s home to make cookies to take to Phyllis Radford and Sharon Storer. The Beehives played games in the snow and had hot chocolate.
Garfield First Ward is kicking off a month of continual fasting, prayer and temple/family history work. All adult ward members were invited to choose a day between Jan. 27 through Feb. 23. They are having an adult get-together and dinner Feb. 23 for a “Break-the-Fast” dinner and program at 6 p.m. The evening is for all adults in the Garfield First Ward.
Six youth and four adults went to Bear Gulch near Mesa Falls for a camp out over the weekend. Six of them tunneled into the snow banks and slept in snow caves. They also played around on a snow cat Saturday morning.
Garfield First Ward Relief Society are invited to visit the temple the fourth Friday of every month for the 10 a.m. session.