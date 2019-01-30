Jenson partaking in talent show try out

GARFIELD—Rigby South Stake single adults gathered together Monday night for games where participants enjoyed refreshments.
•
Rigby South Stake Young Women’s basketball will be held every Thursday through the end of February from 6- to 8 p.m.
•
We’re glad to have Sharlene Murphy Starnes back in Garfield First Ward with her family. She is the daughter of Debbie Hawke.
•
America’s Got Talent 2010 finalists from Idaho Falls are organizing an Idaho Falls Talent event. Ashley Jenson will be trying out on Saturday with an original piano song that she will sing. The semi-finals and finals will be held in February.
•
Garfield First Ward Relief Society will be attending the Idaho Falls Temple at 10 a.m. on Friday.
•
Garfield First Ward Young Men’s campout will be this weekend at Bear Gulch parking area below Mesa Falls. This is primarily for the teacher’s quorum but priests and deacons are invited.
•
Rigby South Stake will be having a Trek activity coming up on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
•
Garfield First Ward Single Adults met Monday night at Ilene Mathews’ home where they enjoyed a lovely supper of biscuits and soups and heard the message of the week.
•
Norma Rounds and her sisters went to St. Anthony Sunday afternoon to visit Peggy Hanks who was recently operated for thyroid problems.
•
Norma Rounds’ brother Dee Sellars of Arizona was walking along the sidewalk when two bicyclists came behind him. When he stepped off the curb to let them by, he fell and broke his hip. He was operated on Thursday night.