Jenson takes first at Winter Art Show

GARFIELD—Ashley Jenson took first place on her painting at the Rigby High School Winter Art Show last week. She also received the Principal's Choice Award. She painted a scenery of Delta Lake in the Grand Teton National Park. The painting was sold to the Rigby High School Principal.
Rigby's Young Single Adults went bowling at BYU-Idaho. They had a great turn out which included 21 single adults. They also grieved losing one of their young single adults, John Moser, who recently was involved in a car accident and passed away. Condolences goes out to his family and friends.
Merit Badge Pow Wow was held this week at the Stake Center.
Garfield First Ward Teachers quorum had their temple trip Tuesday night and the Deacons were invited to attend.
Stake Easter Choir for Rigby South Stake practice will begin March 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Stake Center. Come offer your voices to a beautiful musical experience. Easter Musical Fireside will be April 14 at 5 p.m.
Garfield First Ward Beehives had spa night at the Kent's home for mutual. The Mia Maids had a sewing activity to make aprons for the Trek on Saturday. Laurels went to the Choir Concert at the high school to support the young women that performed.
Garfield First Ward Bishop's Youth Fireside was held Sunday night.
Garfield First Ward had their Adult Dinner on Saturday. All ward families, neighbors and friends were invited. They enjoyed a wonderful dinner and had a very good turnout.
Norma Rounds will be 96 years young on March 6. She is such a wonderful lady always doing service and attends the temple every day she can. Family, friends, and the community want to wish her a wonderful birthday.