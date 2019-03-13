GARFIELD—Norma Rounds celebrated her 96th birthday. She had lunch with her daughters and granddaughters at the Rexburg Temple in the cafeteria.
•
Norma Rounds has been suffering from arthritis in her knee. She spent seven hours soaking in hot water with epson salt at her daughters. She is doing really good and the swelling in the knee has really gone down. She is able to walk without a wheelchair.
Brayden Thomas son of Mike and Patty Thomas and grandson of Arlo Coleman won first place in the Farm Bureau Speech Contest. It was held in Rexburg. He won $100 and an on expense paid trip to Boise to represent District 2 in the State Competition.
•
Garfield First Young women had mutual on Tuesday. The Beehives went to the temple for baptisms. The Mia Maids played volleyball with the Teachers Quorum. The Laurels played Where’s Waldo at the church.
•
Practice for the Stake Easter Choir will begin March 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Stake Center. Come offer your voices to a beautiful new musical experience. Nursery will be provided. The Easter Musical Fireside will be held April 14 at 5 p.m.
•
The Garfield First Relief Society birthday party dinner will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at the church. The Relief Society sisters will also be having a temple session at noon on Friday, March 22. Meet at 11 a.m. to carpool from the church. If you need a sitter contact Sister Emily Cook.
•
Jessika Jenson left for Hawaii for 10 days spending it with friends for spring break. She has been attending Utah State full time since summer in Logan, Utah.
•
The stake single adults were busy making pinewood derby cars for their next competition.
•
The Garfield First ward single adults went to surprise Ilene Mathews on Monday night where they enjoyed a lovely luncheon and lesson.
•
Tuesday there was a knock on the door and Ilene Mathews was pleasantly surprised to see her Mia Maid class. They brought her flowers and a treat and thanked her for being a good teacher.
•
Arlo and Barbara Coleman entertained the ward missionaries with a special supper at their home.
•
Ron and Donna Wilding went to Hawaii. They went to the Hawaii and Kona Temples, Akaka falls on the big island, and spent a day at the Polynesian Culture Center. They had fun with the Weatherstons and loved the vegetation. They also attended church in Kona Hawaii. They said the people were so friendly.
•
Kyson Parker, the son of Jon and Kassandra Parker ordained his best friend, James Ericsson to be a priest. It was such a cool experience for him.
•
Susanne Hawkins had a fun sister weekend in Arizona. She spent time with Dixie Blaine, Karen Anderson, and Connie Watt.
•
Sondi Maxfield’s son, Kaleb, and daughter Lexie went to the junior prom with dates in Kamas, Utah. Lexie is a junior this year. Lexie went roller blading with her date group. Kaleb went bowling with his date group. For the past four to five generations families attended the junior prom. The juniors danced with their parents and their dates and performed a choreographed dance. They all had fun together.