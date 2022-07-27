DUBOIS — Some folks get to go swimming to stay cool. The Dubois Lions Club Swimming annual swimming lessons ended for this year on July 21. The group celebrated with a picnic at a park in Idaho Falls. There were forty-two students from our community who enjoyed the lessons. Organizers extend a hearty thank the bus drivers, parents, and Ellee Shifflett for their help with one of the oldest continuing projects by the Dubois Lions.
•
Beckham Cross of Dubois didn’t get to finish the last week of swimming lessons. He broke his right wrist while playing on monkey bars. Now he has a cast on that arm which will be there for six to eight weeks. Here’s hoping he heals quickly and completely.
•
Patty Whitaker of Dubois has been floating area waterways this summer. Patty, her daughters Ashley Leonardson and Stacey Farrow, along with their families floated the Big Springs water trail to Mack’s Inn on July 17.
•
Jeannette Korrell of Dubois had another visit from her grandson Kruz. He stayed with grandma Jeannette and great grandma Hilda Korrell last weekend.
•
Members of the Clark County Gauchay family gathered for their annual campout at Steel Creek in Kilgore July 13-17. Robin Robinett, Steve Stroud, Patty Christenson, Jake Christenson, Mark Christenson and LaPreal Henman, all of Dubois, were there. Relatives from Burley and Tetonia were there. Vicki Christenson of Kennewick, WA was there. Teresa Gauchay Wellard of Shelley was there. Patty Christenson said it was very nice even though each day there was rain.
•
Condolences to former Dubois resident Ina Nordstrom upon the passing of her son Allen Lynn Peasley on July 1. During a portion of his childhood, he was a Dubois resident. Memorial services for him were held in Ammon on July 14.
•
Jill Grover of Dubois went on a cross country trip for almost two weeks this month. She started by visiting daughter Josie Harris and family in Richfield, Utah. Josie just had her second son, so Jill was happy to hang out with the new baby and his older brother. Her next stop was Nephi, Utah where she stayed with her parents Chad and Vernice Winn. From Utah she flew to Boston to see her son Connor Grover. He spends his summers working there and attends Utah State University during the school year. They got to see the musical “Wicked” when she was in Boston. From there, Jill went by train to Washington, DC. She attended a Gear Up conference there July 18-21. Her trip ended on July 22 when she returned to Idaho. She said it was fun and now she is home to help with the county fair. She also will be working with her family getting ready for Connor’s wedding in August.
•
It’s time to prepare for the Clark County Fair. This year’s theme is “Fun in the Sun.” It will take place August 18-20 in Dubois. At the community building there will be 4-H displays, open class contests and food vendors. The contests that are open to all Clark County citizens include entries of photos, floral designs and home grown produce. Activities are planned for Waring City Park including a corn hole tournament, a slip and slide and a kickball game. There will also be the livestock show and sale at the 4-H barn. Contact Laurie Small at the University of Idaho Ag Extension office (208.374.5405) for more details.
Clark County Bobcat students got their 2021-22 yearbooks last week. Teacher Lorri Clark said that she had an awesome first year as yearbook advisor. She said that the students worked hard to put together the annual book.
•
A birthday celebration for Jolene Johnson was held in Spencer on July 22.
•
Some folks may not want to think about it, but classes resume at Clark County schools on August 24. Registration is on August 15 and 16. Contact the school office for specific registration times.
•
Happy Birthday to Lisa Kirkpatrick, Melisa Smith, Kalysta Smith, Marty Owen and Keshia Lewis; July 28 – Desire Vesser, Lyndsey Lewis, Jocelyn Myers, Jason Christenson and Rawan Curray; July 29 – Kriss Williams, Amber Morgan Kidd and Nichole Nordstrom; July 30 – Mia Andrea Figueroa, Nicholas Maldonado, Connie Barg, Cache Thomas Quayale and Tod Shenton; July 31 – Austin Abel, Tyree Laird, Adam King, Heather Morton and Richard Tomlinson; Aug. 1 – Ryan Vazques, Jason Vazques, Emily Locascio, Hadley Hoggan, Trina Martin, Jaci Taylor Furey and Laurie Lovely Small; Aug. 2 -Kristie Laird, Taylor Weibe and Joaquin Gonzales.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Nathan and Ashley Leonardson; Brad and Annette Eddins; July 28 – Cody and Kylee Smith; R.J. and Abby Kleweno; Greg and Lisa Shenton; July 29 – Jarid and Rebeca Heikken; July 31 – T.J. and Loni Wiliams; Rob and Kristie Laird; Tod and Carolyn Shenton; Aug. 1 – Travis and Sabrina Burton; Aug. 2 – Kordale and Abby Harris.
•
Have a wonderful week as July ends and August begins. Please let me know news you’d like to share here. Call Danette Frederiksen at 208.221.5380 or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.