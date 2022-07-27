DUBOIS — Some folks get to go swimming to stay cool. The Dubois Lions Club Swimming annual swimming lessons ended for this year on July 21. The group celebrated with a picnic at a park in Idaho Falls. There were forty-two students from our community who enjoyed the lessons. Organizers extend a hearty thank the bus drivers, parents, and Ellee Shifflett for their help with one of the oldest continuing projects by the Dubois Lions.

