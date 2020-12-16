MENAN — Ashlyn Jones, daughter of Val and Kathryn Jones of Menan, and Tyrell Larson, son of Trevor and Katrina Larson of St. Anthony are getting married Dec. 18 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
•
Midway Elementary has been collecting food and other items between the different grades to donate. They’re collecting these things until Dec. 18.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be out of school Dec. 23 – Jan.1 due to Christmas Break. School will resume Jan. 4, 2021. Have a safe and wonderful Christmas Holiday.
•
The Midway Elementary School Menu for this week is: Dec. 16 – Super Hero Taco, Pirate’s Pick, Golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 17 – Award Winning Chili, saltine crackers, fruit, whole wheat bun and milk; Dec. 18 – Friday’s Curbside Meal: Chicken Patty, hamburger bun, mayonnaise, Mrs. Clark’s golden fries, fruit and milk: Dec. 21 – Hot Diggity Dogs, pork and beans, fruit and milk; Dec. 22 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, steamed carrots, fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 19 – Sherrie Shippen and J’Lene Close; Dec. 21 – Janet Shippen, Karleen Johnson.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.