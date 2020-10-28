Joseph Wood of Rigby is among the 4,483 students who make up the largest and most diverse freshman class in the University of Utah's history. He also enrolled in the Honors College.
Wood, whose major is listed as Film and Media Arts BA, is one of 2,321 students to enroll in the Honors College this semester out of 33,047 students at the U. The U has had an honors program for more than fifty years and represents a student's willingness to seriously engage breadth in their general education as well as depth in their major through advanced research or scholarship.
The University of Utah saw its largest total enrollment in its 170-year history for the Fall 2020 Semester.