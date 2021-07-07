Josie Bronson, daughter of Nathan and Mikelle Bronson of Menan, and Preston Medinger, son of Brad and Ann Medinger of Pocatello, are getting married July 17. A reception will be held at a later date.

Hugh, Terry and Ashley Munns of Menan recently went to visit their son Ryan and his family in Pikeville, Kentucky. He recently completed his residency and graduated from Medical School.

Maureah Woolf, formerly of Menan, and her family will be moving to El Paso, Texas for her husband Scott to do a glaucoma fellowship. Maureah is the daughter of Jerald and Cheri Raymond of Menan.

The Menan Stake will be having baptisms July 10 at The Menan Stake Center. Please contact your individual wards for times of the baptisms.

The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Story Hours are held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and a STEM activity for sixth grade and up will be held Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at The Menan City Park.

The Jefferson School Dist. #251 School Summer Lunch Menu for this week is: July 7- Ripper Pizza, green salad, fruit choices and milk; July 8- RIB Q, hamburger bun, golden fries, fruit choices, cookie and milk; July 12- Sloppy Joe on a bun, golden fries, fruit choices and milk; July 13- Chicken Burger, green beans, fruit choices, cookies and milk. Lunch will be served from 11am-12pm at either Roberts Elementary or Rigby Middle School those days.

Happy Birthday to: July 8- Jessica Fullmer July 10- Sheryl Poole.

If there’s anything you’d like to add , please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or you can e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.

