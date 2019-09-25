MUD LAKE — West Jefferson junior high school will be taking an educational field trip to Yellowstone National Park in October. They are looking for parent chaperones. For information contact the office.
Terreton PTO will hold a fundraiser dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Oct 10 at the West Jefferson School District Administration (ALC) Building. It will be a drive through, so families simply pull through the parking lot, purchase the number of meals they would like, then friendly volunteers bring the food to the vehicle. The menu will be ham, baked potato, salad, roll and dessert. They will be accepting cash, check or Venmo. All funds raised will go to support the PTO projects for the year.
Harvest vacation will be this week and next week. School will resume Oct. 7.
Happy Birthday today to Scott Hulse, Dakota Robins, Charlene Bare and Molly Bare. Other birthdays this week include the following: Sept. 26 – KaLee Olsen, Julie Park, Charlie Vadnais, Laurel Wood and Lucy McNiven; Sept. 27 – Allison Moss, Kandice Stoneberg, Adam Torgerson, RayeAnna Garner, Karli Dixon and Toni Wagoner; Sept. 28 – Sherry Gray, James Park, Shelbie Roth, Lyle Shupe, Easton Torgerson and Alliee Ricks; Sept. 29 – Brent Dalling, MaCray Sullivan, Patsy Stoddart, Morgan Ricks and Laine Hansen; Sept. 30 – Dawson Bitter, J.R. Ridgeway, Mindy Hoggan and Weston Hutchings; Oct. 1 – Robert Ball and Cambri Tuckett; Oct. 2 – Gunner Pancheri, Karen Stoddart, Ross Newman, Terry Jensen, Dustin Grover, Elizabeth Spencer, Alecia Wagoner, Angel Jimenez and Treyson Ricks.
Happy wedding anniversary to Romero and Lacey Pancheri, Darren and Laurel Wood. Other anniversaries this week include the following: Sept. 26 – Lynn and Janet Wood; Sept. 27 – Kirk and Kathryn Egbert; Sept. 28 – Jeff and Cindy Siddoway.
