Junior High students take third in regional NASA challenge

CLARK COUNTY— Hot temperatures have come to our area. There has also been a lot of wind. None of this is unexpected at this time of year around here. The temperature does drop at night, though. Cool nights in this corner of Idaho are welcome.
•
The Dubois airport has a new sign that tells about it being a U.S. Air Mail drop. It shows the various items that make up an airmail stop. There is also a map of the United States with designated air mail routes highlighted. Manager of Idaho Aviation Heritage Greg Cobia had the sign made and installed it.
•
Local children are taking swimming lessons at the Idaho Falls Aquatic Center. The lessons are sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club. These lessons take place for two weeks.
•
Lesson planning will soon take place at Clark County Schools. Superintendent Paula Gordon said the new teachers they have hired are amazing. Making a transition from the 21st Century Grant director position to teaching secondary English is Holly Maraist. B.J. Adams is the new 21st Century Grant director. She will also be the Athletic and Activities Director. Originally from Bellevue, Idaho, Adams has been teaching in Pocatello. There she ran multiple grant related programs. She also taught first and second grade classes. Another recently hired teacher is Cheyenne Dalling who is moving to Clark County from Spanish Fork, Utah. Ms. Dalling will be teaching animal science, biology and other sciences. She will also be the FFA advisor. Rounding out the agriculture program will be Kirk Summers. He is a Jefferson County native. Summers has been teaching for multiple years. At Clark County High School he will teach ag mechanics and other similar classes. Gordon said she is looking forward to a good year for Clark County schools.
•
Idaho Senator Dave Lent recently visited in Dubois with Clark County school superintendent Paula Gordon and chairman of the school board of trustees Orvin Jorgensen. Lent was getting feedback about rural schools.
•
A group of Clark County Junior High students went to the University of Idaho in Moscow July 15 and 16. They took part in the “Apollo 50 Next Giant Leap (ANGLes)” NASA Regional Challenge. They competed with drones and robots for a trip to NASA’s Johnson Space Center. It was sponsored by the Idaho STEM Action Center. Holly Maraist applied for and was awarded a travel grant of $3,800 by the Idaho STEM center. Rural area schools were selected to take part in the competition. Students on the team were Commander Emmalee Stewart, Lunar Modular Pilot Eric Barrentos, Science Officer Sebastian Gomez, Extra Vehicular Activity Officer Nina Ellis, Commander Aidee Arriaga, and Spacecraft Communicator Ameyalli Ruiz. The team used a drone from the University of Washington and a Lego Robot from the University of Idaho. Many practices took place during the school year and summer school to assemble and run the vehicles. Maraist said that the students had to re-create the moon landing. Eric the pilot had to drop off a lunar lander and pick it up with the drone. The lunar lander had a boulder loaded on it. Commander Emmalee placed the lunar rover onto a landing site. Commander Aidee was responsible for keeping the field clear. The lunar rover operator Nina navigated it to the drop off site. Their load was something they had to take that was significant to our area. They took Idaho opal. Once the lunar rover took the opal boulder to the drop-off site, science officer Eric had to identify the sample. He then took the lunar rover — with the help of Ameyalli who watched the map as he navigated — back to the landing site. This all had to be done in under 10 minutes. The team was one of six teams there. They and Jerome were the only two junior high teams. The other teams were from Nampa, Post Falls, Lewiston and Clarkston, Wash. Jerome won first place and will get to go to the NASA Space Center in August. Clark County students won third place. The team was driven to Moscow by Michael Ashby and they were chaperoned by Yeimi Paz and Michelle Stewart. Congratulations to these young scientists.
•
Jim Farley of Dubois was visited by his oldest son John. John lives in Rialto, Calif.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois had a visit from a retired writer friend. Tony Hougel was a correspondent for the Post Register. He and Stoddard have been friends for many years.
•
Ethel Vadnais, longtime resident of Hamer and Kilgore, now lives at Fair Winds in Idaho Falls. She celebrated her 89th birthday on July 19.
•
Jennifer Barnett of the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station took part in the 55K Beaverhead Endurance Race on July 13. She and a friend from Lima, Mont. both ran the race that took place in the Challis area. When the ladies stopped in at the store in Dubois the next day, there was a man there from Longview, Wash. who had run the 100K race.
•
Frederiksen family members will have a reunion in Idaho Falls July 27. The oldest cousin, Ann Taylor Lindley, who lives in Meridian, Idaho and Kilgore, planned the event.
•
Condolences to the family of Mavis Smith who died last week. She lived in Dubois for multiple years with her husband Wayne and family. Mavis and Wayne had five children: Vicki, Judy, Bruce, Lauri and JoLene.
•
The Wild Hare Café in Dubois will hold their grand opening on from 4 until 7 p.m. July 26. There will be free cake with the first 20 orders during that time. Weston and Tamara Horne are the owner/operators of the eatery that is on Main Street.
•
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird said if a person likes to go fishing then they will like this week’s featured book. “A River Runs Through It” by Norman MacLean uses fly fishing to deliver life lessons. The story is a glimpse of a father raising two sons. He metaphorically uses the river and fishing for said life lessons. So “drift on in” to the library and check out that or any other book offered there.
•
4-H classes continue in Dubois. There will be a cooking day camp at the community center July 25. On July 29 the advanced rockets day camp takes place. The next day the rocket projects will be finished in preparation for displaying at the fair. Making terrarium globes will be the day camp on Aug. 8. The Clark County Fair will begin Aug. 15 and go through the 17 in Dubois. Contact Laurie Small at the Dubois City Annex Building for more information.
•
Happy Birthday today to Dulce Figueroa, Tara Holverson and Hadlee Bramwell; July 25 – Ramses Sanchez, Braizley Ricks, Kyzer Lufkin, Kellie Wilson, Melanie Smith, Clint Barg and Samuel Mondonado; July 26 – Phaedra Monroe, Tessa Russell Tucker, Colleen Tuttle, Brandi Tuttle, Jacque Stonum, Jessica Whitmill Purcell and Kaitlynn Bell; July 27 – Keishia Lewis, Melissa Smith, Art Stevens, Kalysta Smith, Lisa Kirkpatrick and Marty Owen; July 28 – Rawan Curry, Jocelyn Myers and Jason Christenson; July 29 – Amer Morgan Kidd and Nichole Nordstom; July 30 – Mia Andrea Figueroa, Nicholas Maldonado, Cache Thomas Quayle, Connie Barg and Tod Shenton.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Kevin and Elise Doschades; July 25 – Davie and Bethany Chairez; July 26 – Ed and Gayle Woods; July 27 – Nathan and Ashley Leonardson; Brad and Annette Eddins; July 28 – Cody and Kylee Smith; R. J. and Abby Klewento, Greeg and Lisa Shenton; July 29 – Jarid and Rebeca Heiken.
•
Thanks to everyone who shares news with me to print here. Please continue to share.