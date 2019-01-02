MENAN—Kris Bolander of Annis passed away Dec. 15. A graveside service was held Dec. 20 at Lincoln Cemetery in Idaho Falls.
Kade Keck, son of Bruce and Trina Keck of Menan and Maddison Chelser, daughter of Jeffery and Cynthi Chesler of Highland, Utah were married Dec. 28 in the Salt Lake Temple. A reception was held that night in Lehi, Utah. A reception will be held in Menan Jan. 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Menan red brick church.
The Planning and Zoning Committee will be meeting Jan.3 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City Building. Anyone’s invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Rexburg 4th Young Single Adult Stake has Institute every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg. There’s also a Family History class that’s taught every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Porter Park Building in Rexburg.
Everyone is welcome to come and play pickleball every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center.
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society Book Club Group will not be having Book Club in January.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 27- Nikki Poorman Dec. 29- LaDee Raymond Jan. 2- Becky Barrow, Sue Shippen Jan. 3- Sheila Simon Jan. 4- Loir Williamson Jan. 5- Ronda Philips Jan. 6- Brenda Turner Jan. 8- Heidi Hart, Becky Smith.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.