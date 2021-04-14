MENAN — Kyler Keetch, son of Thad and Tracy Keetch of Menan and Lucy Thomas, daughter of Stephen and Joanne Thomas of Arizona were married April 10 in the Phoenix Arizona Temple. A reception was held in their honor that evening in Arizona.

Tanner and Makayla Banta of Menan are parents again. They had a baby boy. His name’s Liam Tanner and he joins big sister Charlotte. Grandparents are Jeff and Annette Call and Bill and Ilene Banta, both of Rigby.

The Menan Stake will be having Stake Conference April 17–18 at the Menan Stake Center. The time for conferences will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 18. There will also be a Stake Leadership Session at 7 a.m. April 18.

The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 14 – Super Chicken Nacho, steamed broccoli, black beans, fruit choices and milk; April 15 – Campbell’s Tomato Soup, grilled cheese, baby carrots, fruit choices and milk; April 16 – Crispitos, cheese sauce, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk; April 19 – Italian Dunker Cheesy Bread, carrots, fruit choices and milk; April 20 – Tyson Chicken Nuggets, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, whole wheat bun, green beans, fruit choices and milk.

Happy Birthday to: April 16 – Polly White; April 17 – Shirley Sager; April 18 – Chandra Day; April 19 – Sarah Butikofer.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.