Kent Taylor of Idaho Falls will be inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame March 13.
Taylor grew up near Grant on a small farm where he learned about potato shipping, warehouse business and farming from his father, according to a press release by EIA Hall of Fame.
The EIA Hall of Fame aims to recognize the individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to agriculture in Eastern Idaho. According to their website, over 200 men and women have been honored by the organization.
Being inducted along with Taylor includes Clen and Emma Atchley (Ashton), James Summers (Preston), Sylvan F. Seely (Rexburg) and Carl Ellsworth (Leadore).
The event will be held at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Events Center from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
According to The Standard Journal, Taylor retired in 2014 and was one of the last shed owners in eastern Idaho to do his own sales.