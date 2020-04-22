LEWISVILLE — We welcome back Elder Shane Ellsworth, who returned home from the California Roseville Mission, on April 15. Shane is the son of David and Suanne Ellsworth. He will speak in church at the Lewisville First Ward once church meetings start up again.
Congratulations to former Lewisville resident, Josh Jardine, son of Roy and Joyce Jardine, who recently released his first album, “Gotta Start Livin’.” It includes original songs that Josh wrote and sings. Josh and his wife, Darla and family live in Star Valley, Wyoming.
Kimber Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, recently took first place in the “8 years and under” coloring contest sponsored by Express Clydesdales. She received a t-shirt, coloring book and some other fun Clydesdale gear. Express Clydesdales, of Yokun, Oklahoma, have competition 6- and 8-Horse Hitches of Clydesdales, and they have sponsored this contest for kids who are stuck at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. If your kids would like to join in, check out their Facebook page. They will have a different picture to color each week, with winners announced each Friday.
Happy Birthday to: today – Thayne Anderson; April 23 – RaeLynn Briggs, Jaden Poulsen and David Murdoch; April 24 – Justin Anderson; April 25 – Suzie Browning; April 26 – Rueben Castaneda, Taylor Hively and Sage Olinquevitch; April 27 – Hannah Weaver; April 28 – Alane Bloxham.
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.