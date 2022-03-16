MUD LAKE — Spring Break for West Jefferson schools will be March 21–25.
Mud Lake Historical Society and Museum will have their annual membership meeting March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Mud Lake Museum.
West Jefferson High School students in the Graphic Arts class have been using the skills they are learning to create a student newspaper. They have added the newspapers to the school website for parents and community members to view.
West Jefferson High School has selected Kip Blanchard as the head football coach. He was the 2021–22 assistant girls basketball coach. He has had a very extensive coaching career. His wife is named Morgan and his son is named Kooper. He runs a company called “Killinit Branding.”
School lunch this week includes the following: March 16 – Los Cabos burritos, corn, fruit, M&M cookie, and milk; March 17 – Glazed drumsticks, scalloped potatoes, peas, rolls, fruit, and milk; March 18 – Pepperoni Pizza, salad with ranch, fruit, rainbow sherbet, and milk.
Happy Birthday today to Cassie Coleman, Matt Linger, Brad Park, Ryan Barzee, Jordan Thomas, and Chance Pancheri. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 17 – Hailey Belnap, Gaylord Maughn; March 18 – Betty Garcia, Holly Burtenshaw, and Aubree Ricks; March 19 – Cindy Siddoway and David Spencer; March 20 – Alex Place, John Hansen, Boden Barzee, Weston Shaffer, Colette Shaffer, Ben Roundy, Carmelita Vega, and Harold Wilson; March 21 – Catee Daley, Megan Bingham, Steve Shively, Desiree Shively, Tracy Johnson, Jerik Nef, and Robert Telford; March 22 – Alyssa Burtenshaw Jolley, Kim Milloway, Cadie Olsen, and George Hansen; March 23 – Donna Reed, janeal Johnson, Kortni Stewart, Brinlee Carpenter, and Harry McNiven.
Happy wedding anniversary on March 21 to Dean and Yvonne Wadsworth.
