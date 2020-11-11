Knight takes his students to the voting booth

CLARK COUNTY — Winter weather is coming our way. Most ranchers have moved their cattle and sheep to where they will stay for the season. People are settling in for the winter months. Some folks travel south to get to warmer climates.
Traveling here from Texas was Angie Calzadais with her children. They now live in El Paso. She said that they are in the COVID “red zone” and so they can’t go out much there. Her children are doing online school with the El Paso district. While in Dubois last week they stayed with Angie’s parents Alonso and Silvia Calzadais. She also got to see many friends and former co-workers.
Dave Hart of Kilgore is thrilled to have more water flowing from his well there. He had a well driller work on it and the well is now 380 feet deep. It pumps out ten gallons a minute. Dave said that after twenty-three years of having his place there, “I’m a happy Kilgorian!”
Brian and Susie Crofts of Shelley drove to Dubois on Friday for a quick visit with Danette Frederiksen.
Lisa Holden-Jackson spent a couple weeks with her sister Treva Holden May in Spencer. She helped with many family projects while in the area. She returned to her Nampa home last Thursday.
Mike Knight is the history and government teacher at Clark County High School. He took his government class to the voting polls on November 3. Four of the students are now old enough to vote. They exercised that right when they were at the Clark County courthouse. Those students are Jacqueline Ruiz, Sammie Arriaga, Carolyna Arteaga and Johnny Perez.
Some CCHS graduates of the Class of 2020 stopped in at the high school to talk with the current graduating class. They encouraged the Bobcat students to go on to college. The graduates gave first-hand reports of what it is like to go from high school to college.
Cheerleading practice has begun at CCHS. Michelle Ames is working with the students who are cheerleaders.
The Rocktober Halloween concert at Lindy Ross Elementary was a great event. Teacher Michelle Stewart held the live event and it was streamed online.
CCHS graduate Traci Webster Bell now works for the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. She visited Clark County High School last week. She shared information there about their “school to work” program.
Happy Birthday to: today – Manny Hernandez, Vicky Christenson, Truxton Ricks, Stacy Roedel, Shaylee Henman, Rick Schroeder, Ciara Pancheri and LaRee Billman; Nov. 12 – Felipe Contrearas and Jocelin Morales; Nov. 13 – Hank Hagenbarth, Nate King, Rick Vaughan, Bonita Bitsoi, Adrian Rangel, Trace Hillman and Israel Aguilar; Nov. 14 – Cody Jacobson, Scott King and Refugio Garza; Nov. 15 – Bethany Chairez, Jake Doherty, Beatriz Martinez Lopez and Tabery Ward; Nov. 16 – MaCoy Ward, Jessica Bettles, Lindsay Perez and Azchary Lanier; Nov. 17 – in memory: James Locascio.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Steve and Amanda Genetti; Nov. 12 – John and Lisa Clements; Lance and Michelle Billman; Lynn and Lana May Tomlinson; Nov. 16 – Austin and Ruth Clements.
Happy Veterans Day to all in the USA. Thank you to our wonderful military personnel who have worked so hard to protect our country.