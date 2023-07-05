MUD LAKE — Creed Calder and Skylar Park were married in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on June 17. The couple had a reception at the Calder residence that night. Creed’s parents are Aubrey and Shawn Calder and Skylar’s parents are Wendy and Travis Baldwin and Jeff and Mariana Park.
Chloe Moss and Tanner Harris have chosen to be married July 8 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They will have an open house on July 7 at the Harris residence in Newdale, Idaho and a reception at the Hamer church from 6–8 p.m. on July 8. Chloe is the daughter of Ron and Elizabeth Moss. Tanner is the son of Shayne and Holly Harris.
West Jefferson Grid Kid football is beginning to plan for Fall. If you are planning to have a grid kid player this year, please contact Peter Fisher with their name and grade. Grid kid is for anyone entering fourth through eighth grades. If they are a new player, please let Peter know the number they would like on their jersey. Also, if you would like to coach or help out in any way, contact Fisher.
Heart of the Valley Public Library book club will meet July 12 at 7 p.m. at the library. They will be sharing and discussing graphic novels. If you need suggestions for a graphic novel, the library has several to suggest and loan.
The Kylee Jo Egan memorial motor rodeo will be held July 29 at 12 p.m. at the Dubois Rodeo Grounds. Registration will be from 10–11:30 a.m. that morning. There will be pole bending and barrel racing for dirt bikes, ATVs and UTVs. There will be events for ages 55 and up, 18–54, 12–17, 11 and under, and women.
Birthdays this week include the following: July 6 — Julie Christensen, Larry Soderquist, Linda Renova, and Kaleb Petersen; July 7 — Ethan Hansen, Janice Wilcox, Tami Shuldberg Hansen, and Blake Hjelm; July 8 — Tiajah Jo Nelson, Nola Munns, Becca Ward, and Kort Summers; July 9 — Brody Pancheri, Justin Barnes, Myron Evens, and Howard McNiven; July 10 — Lance Moss and Jordann Cherry; July 11 — Lauren Burtenshaw, Zachary Burtenshaw, Breven Newman, Jed Torgerson, and Koby Bartlome; July 12 — Dillon Richie, Addison Newman, Mallory Barzee, Branson Engberson; Chance Sanders, Karen Coleman, Loraine Wilding, Oakley Hughes, and Jodee Jacobs.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 6 — Wayne and Jill Torgerson; July 7 — Cory and Julie Hall; July 11 — Ron and Vicki Engberson; July 12 — Daren and Vonell Terry, Will and Angela Ricks.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
