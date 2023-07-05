MUD LAKE — Creed Calder and Skylar Park were married in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on June 17. The couple had a reception at the Calder residence that night. Creed’s parents are Aubrey and Shawn Calder and Skylar’s parents are Wendy and Travis Baldwin and Jeff and Mariana Park.

Chloe Moss and Tanner Harris have chosen to be married July 8 in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They will have an open house on July 7 at the Harris residence in Newdale, Idaho and a reception at the Hamer church from 6–8 p.m. on July 8. Chloe is the daughter of Ron and Elizabeth Moss. Tanner is the son of Shayne and Holly Harris.


