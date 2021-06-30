GARFIELD — Some people in Garfield are picking strawberries from their gardens.
Donna and Ron Wilding, of Garfield, recently enjoyed a trip to New York to see one of their sons and his family. They are now back.
The Rigby girls’ soccer team held a fundraiser on June 19. They washed cars in the Broulims parking lot.
The Garfield Book Club has a new book for the month of July. It is “The Traveler’s Gift” by Andy Andrews. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on July 28 at Joann Hansen’s home.
Some ladies in the Garfield area are working on piecing quilts together. The quilts will be tied/quilted at the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 24 of July celebration and then donated here locally. If you would like to help contact Melanie Olsen at 208-313-6676. The fabric is provided and no particular design is required.
A stake youth dance was held on June 25 at the Rigby Stake Center; five stakes were invited. This is the first one to be held since before COVID. Some of the youth were very excited about this event.
Embery Knighton, daughter of Laura and Phil Knighton of Garfield, rode a sheep in the Mutton Busting Contest at the recent Stampede Days in Rigby. She stayed on the sheep the longest and got first place. She won a belt buckle and a sweater. Her mother reported that when Embery was about 3 years old, Embery also got first place at a Mutton Busting event. Congratulations Embery!
Larry and Debbie Edwards are new to the Autumn Heights Subdivision in Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
Gregg and Kristin Prewitt and their children have recently moved into the Aspen Heights Subdivision in Garfield. Welcome to Garfield!
The Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now open in Phase 3. This started on June 22. Phase 3 means that all ordinances can be done, but appointments need to be made on the internet or call the temple. It is reported that at the Idaho Falls Temple masks are not required.
The Idaho Falls Temple closed for their annual cleaning starting June 29. It will open again on July 13.
Maurette Clark and four of her sons recently took a backpacking trip to the Upper Palisades Lake. They also camped there for one night. People were catching fish from the Upper Lake. They had a good time!
Happy Fourth of July to everyone in Garfield!
Happy Birthday to: June 30 — Kathy Hulse; July 5 — Joyce Tucker and Ethan Reese.
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.