MUD LAKE—West Jefferson high school boys basketball team will have a game Jan. 18 at Ririe at 4:30 p.m. they will have a game Jan. 20 at South Fremont at 4:30 p.m. They will play Jan. 24 at home against North Fremont High school at 4:30 p.m.
The Girls High School basketball team will play at North Fremont on Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m. Their bus will leave at 2:30 p.m. They will have a game Jan. 21 at home with Firth at 5 p.m. They will also play Jan. 25 at Ririe at 5 p.m. Their bus will at 3:15 p.m.
The wrestling team will travel to the Jefferson Cup in Ririe on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. Their bus will leave at 3:15 p.m. They will also travel to the Aberdeen Tournament Jan. 20—21.
Andrew Sharp and Bailey Caudle will be married Jan. 23. They will have a reception in Rigby.
Zane Mecham and Brooke Radford will be married Jan 21 in Terreton. They will have a reception that night and an open house in Spokane, Washington in February. Zane is the son of Matt and Becky Mecham. Brooke is the daughter of Brent and Jamie Radford.
St Ann’s Catholic Church will have a fundraiser spaghetti dinner Jan 28 from 5—7 p.m. at the ALC. All proceeds will go to rebuilding the church after it was destroyed in a fire. They will also have a raffle. For more information, you can contact Jamie Renova at 208—821—2121.
The West Jefferson Lady Lions Club hosted an appreciation dinner for members of the Mud Lake Ambulance crew and firefighters on Tuesday night in the Senior Citizens’ Center.
Happy Birthday to Kimery Capell. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 19—Tom Wheeler, Darren Terry, Debbie Caudle, Mattea Rogers Beckstead and Adam Rogers; Jan. 20—Donna Bybee, Patty Whitaker, Ann Peterson, Wyatt Pancheri, Sawyer Shaffer, and Ruth Hansen (in memory); Jan. 21—Cason Holdaway and Sarah Heisel; Jan. 22—Gail Webster, Leone Allen, Chance Murdock, Sam Haroldsen, and Kelsie Dalling; Jan. 23—Trevor Belnap, Kyler Webster, Ron Engberson, and Darren Grover; Jan. 24—John Scott, Robert Davies, and Colleen Isaacson; Jan. 25—Janet Wood, Kellie Murdock, and Jenny Christianson.
Happy wedding anniversary to James and Nikki Bean. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 23—Ike and Teri Tomlinson, Rex and Gay Rothwell; Jan. 24—Derrick and Kelsee Dalling.
School lunch includes the following: Jan. 18—beef stew, salad with ranch dressing, biscuits, fruit, and milk; Jan 19—walking tacos, fruit, salsa, rainbow sherbet, and milk; Jan 20—No school; Jan. 23—sloppy joes, green beans, fruit, and milk; Jan. 24—mac and cheese, broccoli, fruit, breadstick, and milk; Jan. 25—Chicken noodle soup, crackers, rools, apple crisp, and milk.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208—663—4856, 208—201—6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.