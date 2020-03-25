CLARK COUNTY — With the current health status and the pervasive climate in our country, it is reassuring to be a part of the community of Clark County. As much as possible, our area has continued with business as usual.
•
The county courthouse and city office are closed to the public until further notice. Clark County School Dist. #161 is also closed. The Board of Trustees is set to meet again on April 1 to discuss school activities going forward.
•
CORRECTION: Bubba Summers and Manny Hernandez are wrestlers at Clark County. According to Sheree Farr, wife of Jonathan Farr who was the wrestling coach at Clark County High School from 1997 to 2004, Kirk Larsen won the state championship in his weight class in 2004.
•
Sharon Vadnais, of Hamer and Kilgore, directs the distribution of food for the Idaho food bank in Dubois. Food is distributed regularly on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Sharon’s job coordinating the food bank involves more than showing up on those days. She picked up extra cardboard boxes in Idaho Falls March 20 to be filled for the March distribution. Now she is reminding people to bring back their big boxes whenever possible to be used there again.
•
Eleanor Stevens Hensley of Dubois celebrated her 89th birthday with family March 14. She lives with her son Ace in Dubois. They went to Rexburg to son Brent’s home for dinner that day.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois did not attend the Southeastern Idaho Ag Hall of Fame induction dinner and ceremony at Fort Hall as she had hoped. Her family convinced her to not go as a health precaution. The celebration did take place and Bonnie said she was sad to not go to that party.
•
The Quinn and Sandra Jacobson family started an Easter tradition forty years ago. Quinn and Sandra are members of the Beaver Creek Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have six grown children and raised their family at the US Sheep Station and in Dubois. Back when they lived at the sheep station, the family began making Easter baskets/plates for people who live alone and those who could use some cheering up after a long winter. These gifts are delivered, usually anonymously, to the happy recipients. Each year, Sandra writes an encouraging message about Jesus Christ.
•
This year she wrote a letter to give out. In it she states, “As a young mom trying to survive all that comes along, one of the best lessons I learned was in Relief Society. It was to set a family tradition of making special memories the kids could fall back on during difficult teenage years and when they became parents.” She said that they love to celebrate Easter and that most of her children are still carrying on the family tradition wherever they live.
•
Ellen Laird of Dubois has had some welcome visitors recently. In early March, there were many birds who stopped in. She said she has never seen as many robins in the trees and on the ground at her home before. Her daughter, Tammy Stoddard, and family from Idaho Falls visited one Saturday. Then the next day, her daughter Pam Peterson and family from Rexburg made a Sunday visit to Ellen’s place.
•
SkyWest pilot, Holden “Cade” May, who is a native of Dubois and Spencer, was home visiting family in Spencer last weekend. Cade had an exciting week of flying when the earthquake hit in Salt Lake City. His flight plans changed with the Salt Lake City airport closure. He and his fiancé, Kelley Danette Jund, both of Boise, drove to Spencer March 19.
•
LaPreal Henman of Dubois recently retired from her assistant cook job at Lindy Ross Elementary. She worked there part-time for 18 years. LaPreal is a well-loved “grandma” to many students in the Clark County schools.
•
Danette Frederiksen and her dog Roy took a Sunday drive to Kilgore March 15. There was still a foot of snow on the ground in many areas. She got to see Kilgore Store owner Dale Horne and his dog, Sissy. He said it had been snowing all weekend there. It will be a while yet before the summer residents of Kilgore, mostly cattle and sheep, will return.
•
The benefit auction for Kim Zweifel-Milloway has been postponed to a later date.
•
Betty Kirkpatrick, a leader at the Dubois Community Baptist Church, said that the church building is still open for worship services at 11:00 a.m. Sundays.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Hayden Billman, Irma Lopez and LaPreal Henman; March 26 – Janeth Chavira, Jaqueline Gonzales, Kayla Jorgensen DeCoria, Raelyn Jorgensen Wilding, Kysen James, Sherdon Woodie, Chase Bell, JoAnna Abbott, Hayden Billman and Nathan Baker; March 27 – Ammon Gardner, Justin Berg, Shelly Ferris, JayTee Tarpley, Kylie Black Smith, Rebesa Kadel and Courtney Lowder; March 28 – Ivy Jo Shifflett, Casey Smith, Ray Olsen and Justin King; March 29 – Gabe Smith, Lane Grover, Jake Christenson, Lyle Holyoak, Victor Arteaga and Juan Lopez; March 30 – Ava Ann Wagoner, Justin White, Gary White, Breeley Serrano, Sydnee Condie and Chayce Bramwell; March 31 – Rick Spencer King, Albino Ruiz, Pete Henman, Teresa Danks and Audra Sill.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings to: today – Ron and Sheri Schlader; March 26 – Paul and Camille Messick; Austin and Monica Farr.
•
Do continue to let me know news items that you’d like to read in this column.