LEWISVILLE — The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will meet for their annual Christmas dinner on Monday, Dec. 12, at noon, at the Lewisville Church. • Kelsi Lasson, daughter of Brian and Heather Edwards, recently returned home from her mission to Texas. She will speak about her mission on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ashton Stake Center.
For the month of December, the Lewisville Book Club is reading Christmas stories. They will meet at Julie Gneiting’s home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7:00 p.m. They will have a Christmas potluck, so bring your favorite holiday finger food. This is always a fun evening of sharing.
Darwin J. Kinghorn, 83, brother of Lewisville resident David Kinghorn, passed away on Nov. 25 at Legacy House in Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at Wood Funeral Home on Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, with burial in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Former Lewisville resident, Kaydreanna Castaneda, and her husband, Hunter, are the proud parents of their first child, a baby boy, born on Dec.1. He weighed six pounds, nine ounces, and measured 19 inches long. His name will be Milo James Castaneda. Proud grandparents include Rueben and Jalynn Castaneda.
The Lewisville First Ward is holding a community Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the church. The party is for the whole family and community. A special program will be presented by the youth, milk and cookies will be served, and there will be a special visitor for the kids.
Happy Birthday today to Roy Jardine, Clara Ball, and Pauline Jackson! Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 8 — Andrew Knibbs and Jarrica Ware; Dec. 9 — LuAnn Dixon, Eric Moore, and Denice Tea; Dec. 10 — Jentry Conover, Don Horel, Jana Huskinson, Bralter Ball, and Cassidy Johnson; Dec. 11 — Carol Nielsen and Phyliis Merrill; Dec. 13 — Brad Barnes and Lynn Lake; and Dec. 14 — Cassidy Crumley, Debbie Sievers, and Hunter Telford.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
