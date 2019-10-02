LEWISVILLE — Katelyn Kinghorn, daughter of Calvin and Kathleen Kinghorn, is getting married. The man in question is Joshua Kenneth Thibault, son of Kenneth and Kimberly Thibault, of Eagle. A reception will be held in their honor 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11, at The Venue Studios on Main Street in Rigby. The couple is registered at Amazon.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its semi-annual General Conference this weekend, so there won’t be any church meetings Oct. 6. The conference will be broadcast at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 over the Church satellite system, on KIFI channel 8, on BYUtv, at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Latter-day Saints Channel and YouTube. The General Women’s Conference will be televised at area Stake Centers 6 to 7:30 on Saturday night.
Byron and Diana (DaBell) Webster have another new great-grandbaby. Their granddaughter, Vanessa South Harrop and her husband, Josh, are the new parents of their first child, a baby boy. He was born Sept. 27, weighing 5 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. His name will be Jeter Harrop. Jennifer and Jason South, of Menan, are the grandparents, along with paternal great-grandparents, Barry and Elinor South, of Menan. Josh and Vanessa live in Orem, Utah.
The women in the Lewisville First Ward Relief Society are having a Lemonade Social 5 p.m. Oct. 5. Meet at the church to mingle with friends and create your own flavored lemonade with lots of fun flavors. At 5:45 p.m., they will caravan and carpool to the Menan Stake Center for the General Women’s Conference.
Patsi Hinckley is going to be working at a chocolate shop in southern Utah this winter. This shop does an annual service project where they send 1000 chocolate candy bars to three missions in the United States, with personal message in them. The Idaho Falls Mission has been chosen as one of the three this year. The owners of the candy shop are requesting members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to send a five to six line testimony to testimonyserviceproject@gmail.com. Those signing in enter their first full name and the town they are from. These will be distributed to investigators at Christmastime by the missionaries. They have been doing this for four years now. Please contact Patsi Hinckley with questions.
Former Lewisville resident, Arlene Barney Alleman, age 93, passed away Sept. 16, at her home in Thatcher. Arlene was born and raised in Lewisville, the daughter of the late Wells and Blanche Barney. She was married to the late Arvel Alleman, and they have made their home in Thatcher for the past 54 years. Funeral services were held Sept. 21 at the Thatcher/Williams Ward Chapel in Niter, with burial in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will hold their October meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Grant Church. Karen Pearson will give the history and Arlene Cordingly will give the lesson.
The Lewisville Book Study Group is reading “Insights From a Prophet’s Life,” by Sheri Dew. They will meet to discuss the book at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the home of Cheryl Taylor.
Happy Birthday today to Luke Hicks, Tristan Selman and Brynlie Telford. Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 4 – Michael Lynn; Oct. 5 – Natasha Meyers and Landon Erickson; Oct. 6 – Emmy Rosenberg and Shaylee Taylor; Oct. 7 – Tessa Merrill; and Oct. 8 – Coleen Erickson and Alan Aston.