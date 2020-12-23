Leonardson retires from Clark County schools

CLARK COUNTY — Correction: In the photo of Lisa Holden Jackson and Treva Holden May that was with my column last week, Treva is on the right, not on the left as noted.
•
City, county and state road crews are working extra hours to keep the roads as clear as possible. In Dubois, Ace Hensley and Kobe Korrell have been doing a great job at keeping city sidewalks snow free also.
•
School is out now for winter break. Dec. 17 was the last day of school for 2020 and before the break, it was a week of wearing a variety of outfits, exchanging gifts and preparing surprises for some community members. Faculty and staff members at the high school building made breakfast and lunch Dec. 17 for the students there. They had fun eating with their teachers and staff.
•
The November Employees of the Month for Clark County Schools were announced at the monthly board of trustees meeting. School Food Program Director Janitizi Furniss and Susie Shifflett from the high school Technology Department and front office were the recipients.
•
Tarri Leonardson of Dubois is now a retired teacher. She was honored at the school board meeting. Board members Laurie Small and Orvin Jorgensen presented her with a framed certificate of thanks and an Idaho opal necklace. Tarri taught most of her years in the elementary school.
•
The Bart May family is headed to Las Vegas to celebrate Christmas. His time of service as Clark County Sheriff has come to an end. He finishes that job the last of Dec..
•
Salomon and Maria Martinez are going to Boise for Christmas. They will be there with their daughter Maria and her husband Camilo Serrano.
•
A birthday lunch for Deputy Assessor Kayla Stadtman was held at the courthouse last week. Other employees prepared the meal for everyone there.
•
Clark County Sheriff’s Office took part in the “Shop with a Cop” program. They bought gifts and delivered them to local families. The families were nominated to be given the special gifts. Delivery took place Dec. 18 in and around Dubois.
•
Valeri Frederiksen Steigerwald of Medical Lake, Washington was in Dubois for a couple weeks to visit her sister Danette Frederiksen. She got to see other family members and friends. A craft night was coordinated by Valeri for some friends in Dubois. The group made Christmas decorations and had a good time catching up with one another.
•
Dec. 21 was the winter solstice and the alignment of the planets Jupiter and Saturn. Because of those events, the Clark County Public Library would like to promote two books. “The Observer’s Year” by Patrick Moore is the first one. It is nonfiction and offers easy to follow maps for teenagers and adult sky watchers. The second book is “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” by Ann Kubler. The author made this a fun book in hopes that it is enjoyed by children with their parents. Stop in and visit at the library soon. The hours are from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Ruth Clements, Phillip Wagoner, Jakob Max Hoggan, Brad Neel, Peggy Bowen, Stephany King and Robert Smith; Dec. 24 – Bill McCormick, Landon Gardner, R.J. Sperl, Breck Wheeler, Brick Taylor, Adam Walker, Nancy Galentine, and Mason O’Brienn; Dec. 25 – Edelmira Noriega; Dec. 26 – Rose Lennon and Gunner Eric Ames; Dec. 27 – Eddy Henandez; Dec. 28 – Daisey May Hennessy, Erin Wood, Laura Hayes, Chad Kadel, Evolette Deonate, Layton Lee Stewart and Joe Henrie; Dec. 29 – Emma Swenson, Ed Woods and Orvin Jorgensen.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Jesse and Hermalinda Maldonado; Exequiel and Irene Raya; Dec. 25 – Martin Aguilar and Janeth Chavira; Dec. 27 – Dave and Billie Stoddard; Dec. 28 – Collin and Ashley Squires; Trever and Ashely Anhler; Dec. 29 – Tim and Kristy Thomas.
•
Merry Christmas to you all!