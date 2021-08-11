LEWISVILLE — The Rigby High School Class of 1971 celebrated its 50 year class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls. Classmates from all over the United States attended and had a great time celebrating together. Those attending from Lewisville included Sheri Clement Clayton, Randy and Debbie Olaveson, Richard and Diana Barney, Pete and Jolene Erickson Mickelsen, Mel and Marla Gneiting Briggs, and Calvin and Kathleen Kinghorn. Former Lewisville residents who joined in the celebration included John Burrows, Joan Hancock Dratch, Jean Tolman Dick, Paul Jenkins, David Bramwell, Tamara Rock Wulf, Bryan Briggs, Dean Brown, Mike Merrill, and Bob Hoffman. Eighty-seven classmates attended, many of them bringing their spouses/significant others. They had a wonderful time renewing old friendships and visiting.
James and Julie Gneiting enjoyed time with their kids and grandkids who recently visited. Alisha and Jacob Harris and their family visited from North Dakota, and Ani and Daniel Brown and family live in Alaska.
Trinette Southway recently returned home from Colorado, where she joined in the famous Alamosa Pioneer Day Celebration and visited with her father and children. She was also able to take in a couple of rodeos where her daughter, Sandy, competed in barrel racing.
The local 4-H kids are hustling to get their record books completed and ready for the Jefferson County Fair, which will be held Aug. 16-20, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Rigby.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 11 — Julie Gneiting; Aug. 12 — Camille Kennedy; Aug. 13 — Kyle Sauer; Aug. 14 — Suanne Ellsworth, Larry Dixon, and Colton Jones; Aug. 16 — Lacy Hooper, Logan Lazalde, and Caitlin Gardner.
