LEWISVILLE — One more Jefferson County Fair is now on the books. Several Lewisville 4-H’ers participated in the fair this year: Anna, Lydia and Caleb Gibson, children of Barrett and Andrea Gibson showed beef and swine; Ridge Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, showed his steer; Braeden, Emerson, and McKinley Owens, children of Brian and Lisa Owens, showed sheep; Casen Poulsen, son of Jace and Taunja Poulsen, brought his prize hog; Macrae Conover, son of Dan and Kristi Conover, brought his sheep; Cynthia and Kaleigh Squires, daughters of Orsen and Becky Squires, brought their rabbits; and Kalli, Kash, and Kimber Smith, children of Leland and Lisa Smith, showed their goats and drove in the pony driving class. Many blue and red ribbons were won, and in the end, Cynthia Squires took Reserve Champion in the Rabbits, and Kalli Smith took Reserve Champion in the Goats. Now that the county fair is over, several will be taking their animals to show in the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot, which begins Sept. 3. A big thanks to all of our local businesses who participated in and bought the stock at the Market Sale on Saturday.
•
Josh and Kelsey Hawkes’ baby has been released from Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, following her recent hospitalization.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is starting their “Women vs. Wild” presentations this month. Patsi Hinckley will present “And If I Die” — things to have in order for your family in the event of you passing away. It will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, starting at 7 p.m. at the church. Come and get some good information about something we don’t often want to talk about.
•
Sympathies to Kenna Thompson at the recent passing of her grandfather, David Walker, of Arizona. He was the father of her mother, Kerri Lindstrom, of Rigby, who is married to former Lewisville resident, Todd Lindstrom.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, Aug. 25, starting at 10 a.m. They will be having a potluck lunch, members are asked to bring something to share.
•
Congratulations to Ammon and Danielle Baker, at the birth of their new baby boy born Aug. 9. He joins big brothers, Dean, Christian, and Chance. His name will be Archer Ammon Howard.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 26 — Skyler Ashbocker and Stetson Fisher; Aug. 27 — Karol Drake, Robert Evans, Ron Crowder, and Adelynn Yoshida; Aug. 28 — Tyler Wilde and Devin Anderson; Aug. 29 — Cody Harris and Karl Kinghorn; Aug. 31 — Brian Meyers and Linda Linsenmann.
Good luck to all of our school kids who are starting out a brand new year!
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.